Cyclone Fengal weakens, unprecedented rainfall paralyses life in Pondy, TN's Villupuram affected

PUDUCHERRY/ CHENNAI: After making landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, but torrential downpours under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets.

Old-timers recalled such a fury of nature was not witnessed in this tiny UT for the last three decades.

Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu also suffered following heavy rains and inundation, with Chief Minister M K Stalin terming the rainfall in the district as 'unprecedented.'

Operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays initially, officials said.

However, later in the day, operations were normal.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression.

"The Cyclonic Storm FENGAL (pronounced as FEINJAL) over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry remained practically stationary during the past 12 hours, weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, the 1st December 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry, about 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai," the weather office said in a post on 'X.'