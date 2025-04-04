Colleges say Trump using new tactics to expel foreign students, especially those critical of Israel

WASHINGTON: A crackdown on foreign students is alarming colleges, who say the Trump administration is using new tactics and vague justifications to push some students out of the country. College officials worry the new approach will keep foreigners from wanting to study in the US.

Students stripped of their entry visas are receiving orders from the Department of Homeland Security to leave the country immediately—a break from past practice that often permitted them to stay and complete their studies.

Some students have been targeted over pro-Palestinian activism or criminal infractions—or even traffic violations. Others have been left wondering how they ran afoul of the government.

At Minnesota State University in Mankato, President Edward Inch told the campus Wednesday that visas had been revoked for five international students for unclear reasons.

He said school officials learned about the revocations when they ran a status check in a database of international students after the detention of a Turkish student at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. The State Department said the detention was related to a drunken driving conviction.

"These are troubling times, and this situation is unlike any we have navigated before," Inch wrote in a letter to campus.

President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to deport foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, and federal agents started by detaining Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, a green-card-holder and Palestinian activist who was prominent in protests at Columbia last year.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week students are being targeted for involvement in protests along with others tied to "potential criminal activity." In the past two weeks, the government apparently has widened its crackdown.