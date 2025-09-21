White House says $100K H-1B fee for new visas only, current holders can re-enter US

The White House issued a major clarification on Saturday to its new H-1B visa policy that had rattled the tech industry, saying a $100,000 fee will be a "one-time" payment imposed only on new applicants.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in announcing the major fee increase on Friday, said it would be paid annually, and would apply to people seeking a new visa as well as renewals.

But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a clarification on Saturday, hours before the new policy went into effect. "This is NOT an annual fee. It's a one-time fee that applies...only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders," she said in a social media post.

The executive order, which is likely to face legal challenges, came into force on Sunday at 12:01 am US Eastern time (0401 GMT), or 9:01 pm Saturday on the Pacific Coast.

Prior to the White House's clarification, US companies were scrambling to figure out the implications for their foreign workers, with several reportedly warning their employees not to leave the country.

Some people who were already on planes preparing to leave the country on Friday de-boarded over fears they may not be allowed to re-enter the United States, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter," Leavitt said.

"H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would," she added.