COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Third elected representative from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam tests positive

By Online Desk

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,509 COVID-19 cases and the total cases in the country crossed 1.9 million, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The death toll mounted to 39,795 with 857 new fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, gyms across the country reopened today after several months under the 'Unlock 3.0' guidelines and people practised social distancing and other precautionary measures while heading back to their workout spaces.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also discharged from a Bhopal hospital after recovering from coronvirus.