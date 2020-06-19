COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Central panel recommends cap on treatment in Delhi private hospitals

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu tally, meanwhile, mounted to 54449 with 2125 new positive cases. The state also saw 41 deaths and 1636 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 

A view of the Surya Hotel which has been attached to Holy Family Hospital a dedicated COVID-19 facility in New Delhi Tuesday June 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)

India on Friday added 13,586 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a single day, pushing the tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In some positive news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark and stands at 2,04,710, while there are 1,63,248 total COVID-19 active cases, according to the updated official figure at 8 am.

One patient had migrated.

"Thus, around 53.79 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the eighth day in a row.

An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
