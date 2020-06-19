COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Central panel recommends cap on treatment in Delhi private hospitals

By Online Desk

India on Friday added 13,586 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a single day, pushing the tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In some positive news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark and stands at 2,04,710, while there are 1,63,248 total COVID-19 active cases, according to the updated official figure at 8 am.

One patient had migrated.

"Thus, around 53.79 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the eighth day in a row.