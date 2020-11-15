By Online Desk

India has reported 30,548 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the country's total caseload to 88,45,127, according the Health Ministry's Monday morning update.

With 435 new deaths, the death toll has mounted to 1,30,070.

Total active cases is at 4,65,478 after a decrease of 13,738 in the last 24 hours while total discharged cases is at 82,49,579 with 43,851 new discharges in same time period.