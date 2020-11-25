COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Maharashtra records 6,159 fresh infections, 65 deaths

By Online Desk

India on Wednesday added 44,376 new COVID-19 cases to its total tally and 481 deaths in last 24 hours as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

With this addition, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 92,22,217 while toll touched 1,34,699.

The total active cases in India stands at 4,44,746 as of Wednesday after 37,816 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 86,42,771.