STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Maharashtra records 6,159 fresh infections, 65 deaths

Late hospital admissions leading to COVID-19 cases turning critical, shortage of ICU beds, unfavourable weather and rising pollution are among the factors experts attribute to the spike in deaths.

Published: 25th November 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Death

The city has been reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities for the last few days. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

India on Wednesday added 44,376 new COVID-19 cases to its total tally and 481 deaths in last 24 hours as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry. 

With this addition, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 92,22,217 while toll touched 1,34,699.

The total active cases in India stands at 4,44,746 as of Wednesday after 37,816 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 86,42,771.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 in India ICMR COVID 19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
Videos
Diego Maradona holds up his team's trophy after Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany at the 1986 World Cup final match at Atzeca Stadium in Mexico City. (Photo | AP) 
RIP Legend: Maradona reunites with hand of god
Police personnel use water canons on farmers to stop them from crossing the Punjab-Haryana border during 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, near Ambala. (Photo | PTI)
Farmers March: Cops fire tear gas at Haryana border, protesters try to break through barricades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp