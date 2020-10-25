STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Bengal records over 4000 cases amid Durga Puja festivities

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 4,127 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, the state health department said.

Published: 25th October 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

People get sanitised as they enter Ramleela ground during Dussehra Festival. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

India on Sunday reported 50,129 new COVID-19 cases and 578 deaths taking total cases to 78,64,811 and toll to 1,18,534 as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

However, the total active cases are 6,68,154 in the country after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours and total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hours.

India is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States.

Meanwhile, a study states that countries with poor hygiene, sanitation and quality of water appear to have a lower COVID-19 case fatality rate as compared to rich countries with better hygienic conditions.

Live Updates
