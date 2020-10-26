By Online Desk

India on Monday reported 45,149 new COVID-19 cases and 480 deaths taking total cases to 79,09,960 and toll to 1,19,014 as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

However, the total active cases are 6,53,717 in the country after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours and total cured cases are 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a study showed that coronavirus is yet to peak in West Bengal, Delhi peaked twice in a span of 20 days while Tamil Nadu bucked the trend of cases not declining for a long time after peaking in July-end.