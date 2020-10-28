COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals call off strike
Delhi on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike with 5673 fresh cases. The city now has over 3000 containment zones and over 29000 active cases.
Published: 28th October 2020 07:39 AM | Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:37 AM | A+A A-
The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 80 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
The country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,90,322 with 43,893 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,20,010 with 508 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 72,59,509 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.