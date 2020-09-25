STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar warns hospitals on overcharging virus patients

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said stringent action will be taken against hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

India's COVID tally has crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases. 1,141 deaths on Friday.

The total case tally stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated & 92,290 deaths, Health Ministry's last update informed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days.

He said the government was "keeping its fingers crossed" and hoped that COVID-19 cases will "gradually" come down due to the steps taken by the AAP dispensation.

