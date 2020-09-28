By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 60 lakh-mark on Monday with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24-hours.

According to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, India tally now stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 50,16,521 recoveries and 95,542 deaths.

More than one million people have died from coronavirus globally.

​The pandemic has ravaged the world's economy, inflamed geopolitical tensions and upended lives, from Indian slums and Brazil's jungles to America's biggest city New York.