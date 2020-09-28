STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | TN government hospital shut for three days after 8 medical staff test positive

A taluk-level government hospital is being shut for three days this week after eight medical staff at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

For representational purpose. . (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 60 lakh-mark on Monday with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24-hours.

According to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, India tally now stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 50,16,521 recoveries and 95,542 deaths.

More than one million people have died from coronavirus globally.

​The pandemic has ravaged the world's economy, inflamed geopolitical tensions and upended lives, from Indian slums and Brazil's jungles to America's biggest city New York.

  • parthasarathy n
    Unless people strictly ashere to the covid protocols the pandemic cannot be brought under total control. The Govermen is doing all its best advising people to follow the protocols strictly but that does not seem to be happening. Cooperation of the people is a must if we are to see a breakthrough.
    1 day ago reply
