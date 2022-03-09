Assembly Elections Results LIVE | Four-one for BJP, including prize state UP; AAP sweeps Punjab
This will be the first time in over three decades that a party will get re-elected for a second term in the state.
The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab, its triumph redrawing India's political map and diminishing the Congress even further.
The BJP was also ahead in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, according to trends and results on the Election Commission website. The Congress' epitaph was written on the electoral battlefield.
The party, now in power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, an all-time low, lost Punjab and was ahead in only two seats in Uttar Pradesh, notwithstanding the high-decibel campaign by the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka.
But all eyes were on key electoral battleground Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath-led government was pitching for a second consecutive term in power. This will be the first time in over three decades that a party will get re-elected for a second term in the state.
Uttar Pradesh polls: NOTA garners more votes than those polled in favour of popular parties
AIFB, IUML and LJP could not manage to get any votes, and their vote share stood at 0.00 per cent, according to the ECI website. (READ MORE)
People voted for BJP as PM ensured good governance, says Sarbananda Sonowal as party wins 4 states
People of the country support the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured good governance and provided a life of dignity to them, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday reacting to the saffron party's win in assembly polls in four states.
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya loses poll contest by over 7,000 votes
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll contest to Samajwadi Party's (SP) Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes from the Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district on Thursday.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, over half of his ministers lose
The Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats while the ruling Congress suffered a severe drubbing. (READ MORE)
BJP's victory in 4 states is mandate for dynamic leadership, good governance, development: AIADMK
The Bharatiya Janata Party's "momentous victory" in four of the five state assembly elections is a mandate for good governance, dynamic leadership and development, said AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Thursday.
TMC's high decibel campaign in Goa fizzles to a nought
TMC's show in the Goa assembly election failed to match the noise it made while entering the poll fray, with no seat to show for its efforts. (READ MORE)
Poll verdict in four states shows people want Narendra Modi to be PM again in 2024: Kailash Vijayvargiya
As the BJP is headed for a big win in Uttarakhand, besides registering comprehensive victories in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said the poll verdict in the four states is an indication that people want to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister again in 2024.
Massive support for BJP in four states stamp of approval for PM Narendra Modi's schemes: JP Nadda?
BJP chief JP Nadda said the people's massive support to the party shows their stamp of approval for the prime minister's schemes and policies. (READ MORE)
Ex-ED officer Rajeshwar Singh wins Sarojini Nagar seat
Former ED officer and BJP candidate Rajeshwar Singh won the Sarojini Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow with a margin of over 32,000 votes against his nearest Samajwadi Party rival.
BJP's vote share increases in four states, declines in Uttarakhand
The BJP has increased its vote share in four of the five states that went to polls in February-March, including a marginal rise in Punjab, where it managed to win just two seats. (READ MORE)
Celebrations in BJP office as party heads for a majority win in Manipur
With BJP headed for a majority win in the assembly election in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and state party unit President A Sharda Devi led celebrations at the party office here on Thursday.
Pushkar Singh Dhami: Played like MS Dhoni but gave away own wicket cheaply
Uttarakhand was then grappling with a series of problems and with elections just round the corner and Dhami ran against the clock. (READ MORE)
BJP set to retain power in Manipur
The BJP is heading for a victory in Manipur and retain power for the second successive term winning 28 seats and leading in four others so far in the election to the 60-member assembly.
Congress will continue to fulfil duty as combative opposition in UP: Priyanka Gandhi
After it suffered a crushing defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Congress general secretary in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said party workers and leaders worked hard but failed to convert that into votes, and asserted that the Congress would continue to fulfil its duty as a combative opposition.
Mayawati: Dalit leader, four-time CM fails Uttar Pradesh test
Mayawati claims that several high-profile criminals and mafia dons landed behind bars during her terms in office. (READ MORE)
Punjab poll results signal 'endgame' for Congress: Ashwani Kumar
Former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar, who quit the party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, on Thursday said the state election results signal the "endgame" for the grand old party and the emergence of an alternative political narrative in the country.
AAP headquarters comes to life: Workers celebrate 'Jeet Ki Holi', dance to Punjabi songs
While addressing AAP leaders and workers at the party headquarters, Kejriwal asked them to practice 'politics of love' and said coming days belong to India. (READ MORE)
Poll results show people's support for BJP's pro-poor, pro-active governance: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi said Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers but for the first time, it has reelected a chief minister after he had served a full term. (READ MORE)
Elated by poll results, BJP members raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in Madhya Pradesh Assembly
Buoyed by the BJP's performance in the elections of four states, including Uttar Pradesh, some BJP MLAs on Thursday raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to express their happiness over the poll results.
People have reposed faith in PM Modi, Adityanath: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb
With the BJP having put up an impressive show in four out of the five states that went to polls recently, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday asserted that people have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Expected better results, but we accept the mandate: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the party accepts the mandate of assembly elections held in five states. Reacting to the election results of five states, the senior Congress leader also extended wished to all those who have won the elections.
Massive support for BJP in 4 states stamp of approval for PM Modi's schemes: JP Nadda
Crediting Narendra Modi for the BJP's victory in four assembly elections, BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday said the people's massive support to the party shows their stamp of approval for the prime minister's schemes and policies.
PM Modi arrives to address the party workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. The party emerged victorious in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. #AssemblyElections2022 pic.twitter.com/UjjAX4bjX7— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Stage set for BJP's victory speech
After the historic victory, leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda along PM Modi will address the BJP workers at the party headquarters now.
Jagdeep Kamboj on winning elections
I was expecting to win by 25,000 votes(margin)but won with over 30,000. I'm thankful to the people of Jaladabad for this victory...Main focus will be on education followed by electricity, water: AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj after defeating SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad,Punjab pic.twitter.com/mwtSpnEHv7— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Party workers celebrate BJP's victory
#WATCH | Firecrackers being burst outside CM Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, celebrating the party's performance in #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/kk6Xfl6wJb— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
People have voted for nationalism: Yogi
Amid fervour, we have to stay focused...When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us...By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues...:UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/Anu7Q9wFrV— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
PM to address party workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers from the Party HQ in Delhi at around 7 pm: Sources
Amit Shah congratulates CMs
Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah congratulates chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa & thank voters for reposing their faith in the BJP. pic.twitter.com/jJNMxJIIfi— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
BJP will form government in four states: Yogi after BJP's victory
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory.
Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority...Under PM Modi's leadership we will be forming govts in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand: CM Yogi Adityanath after winning Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/FTLLjnw2dQ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
Yogi greets party workers after victory
CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders play holi, celebrate and greet party workers at the party office in Lucknow.
#WATCH | CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders play holi, celebrate and greet party workers at the party office in Lucknow.#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/DDaXwjSNAx— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
Disappointed by the result: Goa Congress
#GoaElectionResult2022 Disappointed by the results, expected a better situation. We'll continue to be a responsible Opposition & take up issues aggressively. The Opposition has an important role, in and outside State Assembly: Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress pic.twitter.com/ofu2ecIuOt— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Victory in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh makes it clear that people will make Narendra Modi PM again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/RBiKGwvJE2— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
Goa: BJP wins 20 seats
BJP wins 20 seats, Congress wins 9 and leads on 2, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak and AAP win 2 each, Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party win 1 each & Independent 3.
Manipur: BJP wins 15 seats
Official EC trends for Manipur Election shows BJP wins 15 seats and leads on 14, Congress wins 3 and leads on 1, Janata Dal (United) wins 5 and leads on 2.
AAP wins in Punjab
AAP wins 79 and leads on 13, Congress wins 13 and leads on 5, Shiromani Akali Dal leads on 3, BJP on 2 and BSP & Independent win 1 each.
Results are very surprising, Harish Rawat
For me, the results are very surprising. I cannot understand that after such massive inflation, if this was the public's mandate, what is the definition of public welfare and social justice? I can't understand people saying 'BJP zindabaad' after this, says Congress leader Harish Rawat.
Our campaign strategy was insufficient & I accept it as chairman of Campaign Committee. People worked very well & I'd like to thank them. I couldn't win people's trust but I'd like to congratulate my daughter & all the winning candidates who won: Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/FRZOPjuvDD— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader arrives at the party's headquarters
Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami arrives at the party's headquarters in Dehradun— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
He is trailing by over 6,900 votes in Khatima Assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/whzlbzJFPv
Yogi wins Gorakhpur
Yogi Aditynath wins Gorakhpur Urban by a margin of 1 lakh votes.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav wins
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wins by 60,000 votes in Karhal.
SP's Kishan Dikshit leads
SP's Kishan Dikshit leads by 2000 plus votes in Varanasi Dakshini after 18th round. The seat which houses the most prominent temples, including the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor has been BJP's bastion since 1989. It's one of the five assembly segments of PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Meanwhile, sitting BJP MLA and UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari is facing high anti-incumbency on the seat.
BJP's Pankaj Singh sets record
Creating a record in India, BJP's Pankaj Singh win his Noida seat by a record margin of 1,79,500.
Accept people's verdict, Rahul Gandhi after the party loses all five states
Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022
My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.
We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India.
Shows popularity of PM Modi: Goyal
It shows the popularity of PM Modi across the country. It's the result of PM Modi &CM Yogi's social welfare schemes which were implemented honestly. Bulldozer of development will continue to work in UP. We're getting more seats in Goa & Manipur than before: Union Min Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/fRL9N0B8MG— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Thakur credits victory to party workers
The victory in these states wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of our party workers. Bulldozer has become a symbol of uprooting mafias and criminals. We'll further implement PM Narendra Modi's welfare policies in Uttar Pradesh, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on assembly election results.
Punjab: AAP CM candidate wins
AAP Chief Minister candidate from Dhuri, Bhagwant Mann wins with a margin of 58,206 votes.
Charanjit Singh Channi has lost the election
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has lost the election from both the seats that he contested-Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.
CM N Biren Singh on assembly elections result
We'll take time to stake a claim to form govt, let the results be out. Our national leaders will decide on CM face, we'll focus on PM Modi's mantra of inclusive development: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on assembly elections result pic.twitter.com/7xO0qFk8KP— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
People have shown faith in PM Modi: Fadnavis
People of Goa have given us a clear majority. We will get 20 seats or even 1-2 seats more. People have shown faith in PM Modi. Independent candidates are coming with us. MGP is also coming with us and taking all together, we will form our govt: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/s1lvXrL6Zv— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Bhagwant Mann to take oath in Khatkarkalan
I will take oath as the CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan, not at the Raj Bhawan: AAP's Bhagwant Mann, at Sangrur. "No government office will have Chief Minister's photos, there will be pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added.
Uttarakhand: Chief Minister loses from Khatima seat
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami loses from Khatima seat. Though ECU is yet to confirm this officially. Former CM Harish Rawat also loses from Lalkuwa state assembly constituency.
In Chandauli, which is defence minister Rajnath Singh's district, BJP leads on three seats (Mughalsarai, Chakia and Saiyadraja), while SP leads in Sakaldiha. Close contest in Saiyadraja, where sitting BJP MLA and jailed mafioso Brijesh Singh's nephew Sushil Singh is locked in a fierce fight with SP's Manoj Singh.
Punjab: AAP leading on 91 seats
AAP leading on 91 seats, Congress on 17 seats, SAD 6 seats, BJP 2 seats and other 1 seat. As per trends issued by the Election Commission of India of all 117 assembly seats of Punjab.
Badals taste defeat
Former five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal lost from Lambi while Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal lost from Jalalabad
Jeevan Jyot Kaur is giant-killer in Amritsar (East)
Jeevan Jyot Kaur of AAP wins Amritsar (East) defeating political biggies like Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.
Independent candidate Rana Inder Partap Singh wins from Sultanpur Lodhi.
AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and his mother share an emotional moment
AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and his mother Harpal Kaur share an emotional moment as they greet the party workers and supporters in Sangrur.
Celebrations at the residence of Manipur CM
#WATCH | Celebrations at the residence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh in Imphal as BJP leads in the state as per official EC trends. CM N Biren Singh leading in Heingang by 18,271 votes. pic.twitter.com/4AUbchWfAm— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Dhan Singh Rawat could be new Chief Minister
Dhan Singh Rawat could be the new Chief Minister as defeat if incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami looks imminent, said sources from the BJP.
In Mau district, SP and allies lead on three seats, while the BJP leads only in Madhuvan seat. Jailed mafioso Mukhtar Ansari's skeet shooter son Abbas Ansari leading by 8,000 votes in Mau Sadar.
In Jaunpur district, out of the nine seats, SP+ leads on 6 seats and BJP+ on 3 seats.
BJP and ally Apna Dal lead on all eight seats of Varanasi district
BJP and ally Apna Dal lead on all eight seats of Varanasi district. Close contest in Rohaniya between AD (S), while UP minister leads by around 7,000 votes in Varanasi South (also known as Kashi ki Ayodhya).
In adjoining Ghazipur district, SP and allies lead on six out of seven seats, while BJP leads only on Ghazipur Sadar seat. The SBSP chief OP Rajbhar's lead, however, narrows down with every successive round in Jahoorabad. He is leading now by 2000 plus votes.
Uttarakhand: BJP is leading on 48 seats
In Uttarakhand, the BJP is leading on 48 seats, Congress on 19 seats. Counting on 70 state assembly seats on. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami trails by 4081 votes.
Yogi Adityanath leads by over 50,000 in Gorakhpur urban
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was heading for a landslide victory and leading by over 50,000 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat on Thursday.
While Adityanath was watching the poll outcome from his official residence in Lucknow, his supporters at the Gorakhpur Math and also at the party office had already started celebrating his and the BJP's victory in the state.
Pankaj Singh of BJP in Noida leads
Pankaj Singh of BJP in Noida leads by a margin of 75,000 votes.
Celebrations at Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters
Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai and party workers exchange sweets as the party leads in #UPElections2022.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 10, 2022
Express photos | @haisat2005.#VerdictDayWithTNIE #Elections2022 pic.twitter.com/Gy5nGsx9KV
Pramod Sawant wins, likely to be the Goa CM for another term of five years
Goa CM Dr #PramodSawant wins in #Sanquelim. #GoaElections2022 #VerdictDayWithTNIE #Elections2022 @ss_suryawanshi pic.twitter.com/ceQGUQ4TcI— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 10, 2022
No luck for Channi as he continues to trail at both the seats
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi trails in Bhadaur (by 22,843 votes) and Chamkaur Sahib (by 2671 votes) as per official EC trends.
Will form government in Goa: Pramod Sawant
BJP will form the government in Goa; We will take MGP and independent candidates with us, says Goa CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/L7wZLTS5mV— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Atanasio Monserrate, BJP candidate from Panaji, hits out at his own party
- I feel the BJP cadre hasn't accepted me into the party. I look at it in that way. If he (Utpal Parrikar) can get so many votes, it's just because the cadre shifted their votes to him.
- BJP leadership here didn't manage to do damage control. Disappointed as far as results are concerned. BJP cadre didn't work for me but for the Opposition candidate.
- I fought BJP and Congress. It's due to the support of a few workers & supporters that we managed to retain the seat.
Kejriwal congratulates people of Punjab for 'this revolution' as AAP appears set for big win
- As the AAP appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab, the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated the people of the state "for this revolution".
- "Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution," Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, said in a tweet in Hindi.
- In the tweet, he also posted a picture of him standing with the AAP's chief ministerial candidate and MP Bhagwant Mann, with both leaders flashing victory sign.
- According to trends available at 12:30 pm, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats.
- The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab, while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact.
- In Delhi, AAP workers assembled outside the party headquarters and burst into celebrations. They danced to the tunes of Punjabi songs.
Latest EC order on victory processions
EC withdraws ban on victory processions @NewIndianXpress @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI pic.twitter.com/JwKWMEP3SH— Kavita Bajeli-Datt (@KavitaDatt) March 10, 2022
Sidhu accepts defeat
"The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!." tweets Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.#PunjabElections2022— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/wK5kmOK010
Sukhbir Badal continues to trail
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal trails by a margin of 10,526 votes from the Jalalabad seat.
'Little Kejriwal' celebrates AAP's success
A child of an AAP supporter dressed as party's national convenor #ArvindKejriwal & to be CM #BhagwantMann, celebrating the early leads of party in #PunjabElections2022.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 10, 2022
Express photos | @parveennegi1.#VerdictDayWithTNIE #Elections2022 pic.twitter.com/Siu1dFLH5V
News from Goa
Congress leader Michael Lobo leading from Calangute constituency.
Update from Patiala
Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli leads from Patiala constituency; Punjab Lok Congress's Captain Amarinder Singh trailing.
EC lifts ban on victory processions
- The Election Commission on Thursday lifted the ban on victory processions during the counting of votes and declaration of results in the five states where elections were held recently.
- In a statement, the poll panel said keeping in mind the current status of COVID-19 in these states, it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession."
- While announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, the Election Commission had issued guidelines to regulate various aspects of elections, including victory processions amid the pandemic.
- "During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments," the statement said.
- The relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities, it added.
News from Goa
BJP workers celebrate the party's lead in Gorakhpur in #UPElections2022.#VerdictDayWithTNIE #Elections2022 @Namita_TNIE pic.twitter.com/NxA9j5uXL3— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 10, 2022
BJP parliamentary board meeting likely on Thursday evening
- The BJP parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, is likely to meet later on Thursday to review the party's performance in assembly polls in five states as initial trends projected a thumping victory for the party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters in the evening, sources said.
- As votes were counted for elections to five states on Thursday, early trends showed the BJP set for victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and was ahead in Manipur and Goa.
- The Aam Aadmi Party appeared set for a landslide win in Punjab.
- Top party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, will be attending the parliamentary board meeting, which is likely to be held after the results of assembly polls become more clear, they said.
BJP hails assembly polls results
- With the BJP leaving its rivals comfortably behind in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the initial rounds of vote counting, its leaders credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model for the expected win and said "new history" is being created in UP.
- Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that people have expressed their faith in the policies ushered in by Modi.
- Trivedi said the BJP will end up winning close to 300 seats and asserted that what is clear is that a new history is being created in Uttar Pradesh.
- It has never happened in India's largest and politically most important state that a chief minister is set to come back to power with a majority after serving a full term as the head of a government with full majority.
- Several BJP leaders also lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for effectively implementing welfare policies and providing an efficient and clean governance.
- Many party leaders simply tweeted "Jai Shri Ram" to hail the trends projecting a big win for the party which is also ahead in Goa and Manipur.
- "The silent BJP voter gives the loudest message on poll day," BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya tweeted.
- The Election Commission website showed that the BJP is leading in nearly 250 seats in the 403-member assembly and around 44 in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly.
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Uttarakhand Elections
#UttarakhandElections2022 | Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, we gave welfare policies to the people of Uttarakhand and have got expected results: Union minister & state in-charge Pralhad Joshi in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/C3gbmzExat— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
UP polls: Rajbhar leading now
#UttarPradeshElections2022 | OP Rajbhar of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leading from Zahoorabad constituency— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/OPxjRCnLFv
Yogi stands at the cusp of history
If BJP forms the government and Yogi Adityanath becomes CM, history will be created in UP where no CM has returned to power for second consecutive term after successfully completing a five-year term. He is leading by 34,000 votes in Gorakhpur urban
#WATCH | Jubilant BJP workers play holi at party office in Lucknow & raise slogans of "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba", as official trends show the party sweeping #UttarPradeshElections— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban by over 12,000 votes, as per latest trends. pic.twitter.com/tAmtIkG4rI
WATCH | Punjab has accepted Kejriwal's model of governance: Manish Sisodia
#WATCH Punjab has accepted Kejriwal's model of governance. It has gained recognition at the national level. People in the entire country will seek this model of governance, says AAP leader Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/iVtBjv271Q— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Celebration at AAP camp
Exultant workers & supporters of AAP celebrate by dancing & distributing sweets as the party sweeps Punjab elections with an absolute majority. Visuals from Chandigarh, Amritsar, Delhi & Nagpur#PunjabElections pic.twitter.com/3JHPnWoIEs— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
"As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but result is little disappointing," says Utpal Parrikar, son of late CM Manohar Parrikar, as he leaves from counting centre.— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
He is trailing by 713 votes in Panaji#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/yiDIoWawkv
Keshav Maurya faces tough battle, informs our UP correspondent
Keshav Maurya, a prominent backward caste leader in BJP, is facing tough fight from SP's Pallavi Patel who belongs to Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), the other faction of Apna Dal (S). Pallavi is the elder sister of Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel. Pallavi comes from Kurmi backward caste and is believed to be cashing in on the division of Kurmi votes in Sirathu.
Saffron wave set to sweep #UPElections2022!#VerdictDayWithTNIE #Elections2022— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 10, 2022
LIVE: https://t.co/83GiDRHDiU pic.twitter.com/xEuxS1ZRF1
Our correspondent Vineet Upadhay gives an interesting development from Uttarakhand
BJP leader Satpal Maharaj flies to Delhi to lobby for himself for the CM post as Chief Minister Dhami trails and likely to lose.
Keshav Maurya trails
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya trails behind by over 2100 votes in Sirathu. Yogi Adityanath leads by over 30000 votes in Gorapkhpur Urban.
Our correspondent Namita Bajpai reports from Varanasi
BJP leads in all eight seats in Varanasi , parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi.
Manpreet Badal trails
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal is trailing behind Jagroop Singh Gill of AAP in Bathinda (Urban).
Despite the farmers' killing, anti-BJP sentiment, saffron party sweeps Lakhimpur
In Lakhimpur Kheri district which has eight assembly segments, BJP is leading over 7 and SP on one. It seems that the much pronounced anger against the BJP due to the farmers' killing and the role of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra being the main accused, has not impacted the BJP performance to the extent it was expected.
Swami Prasad Maurya trailing
#UPElections2022 #ElectionResults2022 #VerdictDayWithTNIE— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 10, 2022
LIVE: https://t.co/83GiDRHDiU pic.twitter.com/pAIdFzGAwW
UP polls: SP says early trends 'not authentic', appeals to workers to stay put till counting ends
- The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said initial trends in Uttar Pradesh were "not authentic" and asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends.
- The Akhilsh Yadav-led SP claimed the initial trends, which showed the BJP leading in majority of the 403 seats in the state, were only to "create a perception" that the saffron party was winning.
- "These trends are not authentic, a perception is being made that BJP is winning, so that the morale of the workers can be broken and results manipulated dishonestly after 3 PM. It is an appeal to the workers to stay put at the spot till the last results!" the Samajwadi Party's media cell tweeted in Hindi.
- Counting of votes for the UP assembly elections was underway on Thursday.
EVM being made the scapegoat again?
Congress workers protest against EVM, outside party office in Delhi as counting for the #AssemblyElections continues. The party is trailing in all five states as per the latest official trends by the Election Commission. pic.twitter.com/8Ltemk5wrW— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Here is what senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has to say about party's spectacular Punjab show
- Punjab has given chance to Kejriwal's model of governance. Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level.
- This is the victory of the 'Aam Aadmi' (common man). We had fielded candidates in Goa, Uttarakhand and UP, but somewhere the focus was on Punjab. Gradually people in these states will also start to believe in our party.
Our correspondent Prasanta Mazumdar on Manipur tally
Manipur Seats: 60.
Leads:
BJP: 25. Congress 14.
NPP 11.
NPF 4.
Others: 6.
Akhilesh's lead grows further
Goa CM now leads
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant is leading now by 366 votes.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) March 10, 2022
Uttarakhand polls: BJP leads at crucial Gangotri seat
- The BJP leads on Gangotri state assembly constituency.
- Congress: 6782.
- BJP : 8894.
- AAP : 1411.
- The BJP leads by 2112 votes. There is a belief/myth related to this seat. Whoever wins this seat forms goverment in the state.
Here is what our correspondent Namita Bajpai has to report about Gorakhpur tally
Yogi Adityanath leads by 26,000 votes in Gorakhpur Urban, Satish Mahana of BJP leading by 16000 in Maharajpur in Kanpur.
Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann maintains decisive lead at Dhuri seat
- AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri seat by a margin of 4,387 votes leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.
- Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh trailing from Jalandhar Cantt, AAP canddiae Surinder Singh Sodhi leading
BJP will sweep Goa: Visawjit Rane
#GoaElections | We will sweep this Goa election. People have rejected scamsters, outsiders. They have voted for a party that works for the people of Goa: BJP leader Vishwajit Rane— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
"Party leadership will decide," he says, on being asked if Pramod Sawant will continue as the CM. pic.twitter.com/C7bJ4NErfD
WATCH VIDEO | Akhilesh Yadav reaches at Samajwadi Party headquarters
#WATCH | Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav arrives at the party office in Lucknow. The party is leading on 97 seats in #UttarPradeshElections so far.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
BJP has crossed the majority mark in the state. pic.twitter.com/ZyOhmBWhNO
Channi to submit his resignation
- Celebrations break outside the residence of AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur as the party crosses the majority mark in Punjab.
- Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has arrived at his official residence in Chandigarh and is likely to meet the Governor to submit his resignation as the Aam Aadmi Party crossed the halfway mark in Punjab
Our correspondent Vineet Upadhay reports from Uttarakhand CM's constituency
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leading by 73 votes now.
BJP leads on all three Noida seats including Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh @TheMornStandard @NewIndianXpress @khogensingh1— Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) March 10, 2022
Azam Khan leading in Rampur constituency
- Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency by about 4000 votes, according to poll trends.
- After the initial round of counting, Azam got 5,090 votes while his BJP rival Akash Saxena got 1,006 votes, according to the EC.
- SP candidate Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases lodged against him in Rampur district.
#PunjabElections2022 | A child of an AAP supporter dressed as party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal & to be CM Bhagwant Mann, celebrating the victory of party in Punjab assembly elections pic.twitter.com/g6Tw02Kcdm— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Congress on Goa trends
#GoaElections | We are watching the result trends; People of Goa have voted for change: Girish Chodankar, Goa Congress President pic.twitter.com/rmaRh8jgTn— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
News from Noida
BJP leads on all three Noida seats, reports our correspondent Namita Bajpai.
Mukhtar Ansari's son trailing at UP, reports our correspondent Namita Bajpai
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari trails on Mau Sadar.
BJP leads on all nine seats of Gorakhpur @TheMornStandard @NewIndianXpress @khogensingh1— Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) March 10, 2022
Our correspondent Harpreet Bajwa on Punjab situation right now
Five-term former Punjab chief minister and SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal was trailing from his home turf Lambi seat by 1,416 votes, according to initial poll trends, AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading from the seat. As initial poll trends, two-time former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is trailing in his pocket Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading.
Samajwadi Party chief continues to lead
Akhilesh Yadav leads by 9816 votes in Karhal.
WATCH | AAP will be a national force soon: Raghav Chadha
#WATCH | "Had been saying from day 1 that AAP will form govt with absolute majority...Throne of people who ruled Punjab for decades is shaking. In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be BJP's principal challenger, AAP will be Congress' replacement," says Raghav Chadha#PunjabElections pic.twitter.com/RIUFlyNNef— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Our correspondent Namita Bajpai on latest UP tally
BJP leading in 225 seats of 349 trends received so far. SP leading on 111, BSP on 6 and Congress on 5. Former cop, ex-Kanpur Commissioner Asim Arun leads in Kannauj.
AAP leader Gopal Rai on Punjab trends
We can witness positive trends in Punjab, and we hope the results will also be positive. I thank the people of Punjab for voting for change: Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
AAP has crossed the majority mark with an early lead in 88 Assembly constituencies in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/kag8fIPwCi
UP polls: BJP deserters seem to have mixed fortune in early trends
The BJP deserters seem to have mixed fortune with the saffron brigade taking early leads in the initial trends of Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll results. While Swami Prasad Maurya, contesting on SP ticket from his Fazilnagar seat in Kushinagar district of eastern UP, is trailing behind while Dhara Singh Saini, another BJP turncoat in the fray from Nakur seat in Saharanpur in the west is also trailing his rival Mukesh Chaudhury of the BJP. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
AAP sweeps Punjab
AAP leading on 88 seats, Congress on 15 seats, SAD 8 seats, BJP 4 seats and other 2 seats: As per trends issued by Election Commission of India of all 117 assembly seats of Punjab.
Latest UP tally
BJP leading in 225 seats of 349 trends received so far. SP leading on 111, BSP on 6 and Congress on 5.
UP CM continues to lead, reports our correspondent
Yogi Adityanath leads by 12,000 votes in Gorakhpur Urban.
Shivpal Yadav trails
Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has been given ticket by Samajwadi Party, trails from Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency, as per EC trends.
In Goa situation changing very speedily— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) March 10, 2022
Congress -- 15
BJP --13
AAP - 1
MGP - 6
Indept - 2
GFP - 1 @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/3CUHAnkbQn
CM Yogi, his ministers lead at UP
Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Maurya, Siddharthnath Singh, Surya Prakash Shahi, Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Yogi ministers lead in respective seats @TheMornStandard @NewIndianXpress @khogensingh1— Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) March 10, 2022
Latest reports on #ElectionResults2022 from Punjab.@Harpreet_TNIE #ElectionResultsWithTNIE #VerdictDayWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/yxkm8lnT7m— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 10, 2022
Bhagwant Mann leading from Punjab's Dhuri seat
- AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Punjab's Dhuri seat by a margin of 4,387 votes on Thursday, according to early poll trends.
- Mann is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.
- Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.
Punjab CM trailing at both the seats
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing behind in both assembly segments of Badaur and Chamkaur Sahib, reports our correspondent Harpreet Bajwa.
Sukhbir Badal trailing
- Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is trailing behind the AAP candidate in Punjab's Jalalabad constituency on Thursday, according to initial poll trends.
- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Kamboj is leading by a margin of 827 votes in the constituency in Fazilka district.
- Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.
Our correspondent Namita Bajpai on UP results so far
Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav leading in their respective Gorakhpur Urban and Karhal. BJP seems to approach more than an absolute majority with 222 seats of the 323 trends received so far. SP is leading on 8 seats, BSP on 5, Congress on 6 and others 2.
Our correspondent Harpreet Bajwa on current Punjab situation
- AAP leading on 83 seats, Congress on 18 seats, SAD 8 seats, BJP 3 seats and other 2 seats: As per trends issued by Election Commission of India.
- AAP Deputy Leader of Opposition Sarvjit Kaur Munke takes the decisive lead in Jagraon after three rounds
Big update from Uttarakhand
BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress's Harish Rawat trailing from Khatima and Lalkuwa constituency, respectively, as per EC.
Update from Goa
Channi, Sidhu trailing
AAP crosses majority mark in Punjab, in early trends; CM Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu trailing.
AAP reaction on latest Punjab trends
We're 'aam aadmi' but when 'Aam Aadmi' rises mightiest of thrones shake. Today's an imp day in India's history,not only because AAP is winning one more state but because it has become a national force. AAP will become Congress' replacement: AAP’s Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/X4NJ0zxeC3— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
WATCH | Celebrations at AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann's residence
#WATCH | Celebrations at AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur as the party crosses the majority mark in Punjab. Mann leading from his seat Dhuri. #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nzoJ9QyoJ1— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
UP bigshot Aditi Singh is leading at her constituency
Bharatiya Janata Party's Aditi Singh leading in Rae Bareli Assembly constituency, as per Election Commission.
Our correspondent Harpreet Bajwa on Punjab scenes
- Early leads in Punjab show that the Aam Aadmi Party is way ahead of others.
- Former CM Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi Jeevan Jyot Kaur of AAP leading from Amritsar (East) the hot seat as both Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress and Bikram Majithia of SAD trailing.
Update from Uttarakhand
BJP's Sarita Arya leading from coveted Nainital state assembly constituency.
Manipur CM leading
Manipur CM N Biren Singh leads by around 2500 votes over his Congress rival in Heingang seat after round 1 of counting.
Amarinder Singh trailing in Patiala Urban seat
- Two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is trailing in his pocket borough Patiala Urban seat by 3,575 votes on Thursday, according to initial poll trends.
- Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading from the Patiala Urban seat. Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.
Latest tally from UP
- The BJP was leading in 110 seats as against 95 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.
- Among those leading included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.
- Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres.
- In the initial rounds, postal ballots were counted. According to early trends available from 215 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 110 and the SP in 95 seats.
- The BSP and the Congress were leading in five and four seats, respectively.
- Jansatta Dal candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya was ahead in Kunda seat.
- All the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in the state.
- According to the official figure of EC available for 82 seats, the BJP is leading in 48, while the SP is leading in 24, Apna Dal in four and the RLD and the Congress were ahead in two each.
Update from Manipur
- The BJP was ahead in 11 seats and the Congress in seven constituencies in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.
- Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.
- According to early trends available from 26 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 11 seats and the Congress in seven.
- The Janata Dal (United) was ahead in three seats and the National People's Party in two constituencies.
- As per the official figure of the Election Commission, the BJP was ahead in six seats, the Congress in one and the JD(U) in two.
Update from Varanasi
- In PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, out of the eight seats, BJP leading in North, Cantt and ally Apna Dal (S) in Rohaniya, while UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari very close behind SP's Kishan Dikshit in Varanasi South. (All initial trends).
- Congress's Ajay Rai (who lost two LS polls to PM Modi in Varanasi) was leading in Pindra after counting of postal ballots. In 2017, BJP had won all 8 seats.
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal trailing
- Five-term Punjab chief minister and SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal was trailing from his home turf Lambi seat by 1,416 votes, according to initial poll trends.
- AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading from the seat. Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.
Manipur CM confident of retaining power
#ManipurElections2022 | I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last 5 years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority: Manipur CM N Biren Singh— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
BJP leading on 3 seats with an Independent leading on 1 seat: EC pic.twitter.com/zvTUg7tbk2
Senior Goa minister Vishwajit Rane leading
BJP's Vishwajit Rane leading in Valpoi Assembly constituency, in early trends, as per Election Commission.
Goa CM trailing
CM and BJP candidate from Sanquelim, Pramod Sawant trailing by 400 votes, Congress leading here.
BJP leads at Manipur too
BJP leads in 3 seats in Manipur @NewIndianXpress @khogensingh1— Prasanta Mazumdar (@prasmaz_tnie) March 10, 2022
News from Uttarakhand
U'khand: The BJP leads on four seats, Congress on three according to the information on Election Commision of India website! @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/ojK8deg7EY— Vineet Upadhyay (@VineetTNIE) March 10, 2022
BJP gains advantage at Uttarakhand too
- The BJP was leading in four seats while the Congress in three in Uttarakhand on Thursday, according to early trends available.
- Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in the state is underway.
- According to data available on the Election Commission website at 9. 20 am for seven seats, the BJP was slightly ahead of its main rival Congress.
- The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.
- The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time, something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.
- Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, Congress is trying to stage a comeback.
- Prominent candidates who contested the polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.
- Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.
Uttarakhand CM leading
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leading in Khatima constituency.
BJP well ahead at Punjab
- The BJP was leading in 88 seats as against 37 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.
- Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres.
- In the initial rounds, postal ballots were counted. According to early trends available from 134 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 88 and the SP in 37 seats.
- The BSP and the Congress were leading in four seats each. The Jansatta Dal was ahead in one seat. All the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in the state.
- According to the official figure of EC available for two seats, the BJP is leading on both.
Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
- Two prominent BJP rebels, Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar, were leading against their rivals in the counting of postal ballots in Goa on Thursday, an official said.
- Former chief minister Parsekar contested the Assembly election, held on February 14, from Mandrem Assembly seat as an Independent candidate, while Utpal Parrikar, the son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, contested from Panaji seat against BJP candidate Atanasio Monserratte.
- In the counting of postal ballots before the opening of EVMs, both Parrikar and Parsekar were ahead of their rivals, the official said.
- The counting is underway since 8 am at a centre each in Panaji and Margao. Parsekar on Wednesday said he was confident of winning the election, but refused to say anything about whether he would support the BJP.
- He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem.
Harish Rawat leading
Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat leading in Lalkuan constituency at Uttarakhand.
Update from Goa
In Panaji, BJP candidate Babus Monseratte leading while independent Utpal Parrikar trailing #GoaElections2022 @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) March 10, 2022
Channi offers prayers in Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara
#PunjabElections2022 | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers in Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara along with his family pic.twitter.com/J5q7clhEnT— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Manipur CM offers his prayers
Manipur CM N Biren Singh offers prayers at Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal, on verdict day for Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/zy4GyzwqzG— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Update from Punjab
A maximum of 14 counting tables have been set up at each counting centre as separate tables have been set up for counting of ETPBS issued to service voters & staff engaged in election duty.#Pb @Newindianxpress, @TheMornStandard, @gsvasu_TNIE, @khogensingh1T— Harpreet Singh Bajwa (@Harpreet_TNIE) March 10, 2022
CEC on 'One Nation, One Election' concept
Latest scenes from Punjab
#PunjabElections2022 | Counting of postal ballots gets underway at a counting center in Gurdaspur pic.twitter.com/vKfBFpPowi— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Goa CM offers prayers
#GoaElections2022 | Goa CM Pramod Sawant offers prayers at Sri Datta Temple as the countdown begins for the results of the Goa Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/IW47rDjMbf— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
CEC Sushil Chandra addressed the media this morning. This is what he had to say
- There is no question of EVM tampering. EVMs are continuously used since 2004, in 2019 we have started using VVPAT at every polling booth.
- EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents. The questions raised on an EVMs in Varanasi was meant for training purpose.
- The ADM's mistake was that he did not inform political parties about the movement of EVMs for training purposes as per the standard operating procedure.
- When questions were raised by some parties, we showed them no. displayed on that EVM. It didn't match with EVMs that were sealed & kept in the strong room for counting.
- They were satisfied after this. No EVM on which votes are cast can be taken out from the strong room. During the ban on election rallies due to the Omicron wave, EC took MCC violations seriously.
- Around 2,270 FIRs were filed for violation of COVID norms as well as MCC violations in all 5 states.
- Every political party is the same for EC. 31,000 new polling booths were created for the Assembly polls. We created 1,900 polling booths that were run by women & large women participation was seen due to this. In 4 out of 5 states, the percentage of female voters were higher than that of male voters.
- 'Know your candidate' App was a successful initiative by EC. Supreme Court had decided that people with criminal backgrounds should be known to the voters. So, we created this app & out of 6,900 candidates, more than 1,600 were with a criminal background.
No question of EVM tampering: CEC
There is no question of EVM tampering. EVMs are continuously used since 2004, in 2019 we have started using VVPAT at every polling booth. EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents: Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner.
Harish Rawat confident about Congress' chances at Uttarakhand
"I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats," said the former Uttarakhand CM.
Counting begins
Our fight has just begun: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh
On the eve of counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the party workers to be ready for keeping up their struggle for people's cause, saying "our fight has just begun" and "we have to move forward with new energy". (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Trust people's judgment to deliver positive verdict in our favour: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
On the eve of the counting of votes, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday exuded confidence that the people of Punjab will deliver a positive verdict in favour of his party's alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt). (READ FULL STORY HERE)
EVM issue continues to rage at UP
In a tweet from its official Twitter account, the SP claimed that the car carrying 10,000 plain ballot papers was trying to enter a strong room in Azamgarh after switching off its headlights. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
BJP, Congress leaders rush to Goa, hold talks with smaller parties
To avoid a repeat of 2017 — when a large group of Congress legislators defected to the BJP despite the party emerging as the single largest — the Congress has rushed a team headed by P Chidambaram, D K Shivakumar, Satish Jarkiholi, Dinesh Gundurao and Sunil Kedar to Goa to keep its flock together. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Update from Varanasi
Counting agents of various parties are arriving at the counting centres. Postal ballots will be opened at 8am, followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs. Counting process is expected to be complete by the evening. Sec 144 imposed in Varanasi Commissionerate area: DM Varanasi pic.twitter.com/bskp9iFrQ8— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
Bhagwant Mann prays at gurdwara
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8am pic.twitter.com/a8WAwrDiDL
Latest scenes from Imphal
Imphal | Counting of votes to begin at 8am for #ManipurElection2022, at Thoubal District Commissioner Office Complex pic.twitter.com/jEZybrYYdu— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Strong rooms open at Goa
The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates and observers. Postal ballots will be taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel. Counting for South Goa will be done at Damodar College: Collector Ruchika Katiyal
AAP to seize power in Punjab?
Equal attention will be on Punjab too, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has been predicted to cause the major upset by removing the incumbent Congress from power.
All the 117 assembly seats in the state are facing multi-cornered contests this time around.
While some exit polls have predicted an AAP victory, some have also given forecast of a hung assembly.
Can BJP break a 30-year-old record?
If the BJP retains power in UP, it will be the first time a party is getting re-elected in the state for a second term in over three decades.
In 2017, BJP had won 312 seats on its own while NDA's figure was 325. The SP had won 47, BSP 19 and the Congress had won seven seats, two less than Apna Dal (S) at nine.
The BJP went to the polls this time with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party while Akhilesh Yadav had formed a rainbow coalition with RLD and a string of regional parties, including Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP).
Political parties await results with bated breath
Personal remarks, rhetoric put real issues on backburner
Battle lines drawn between Modi’s Kashi, Akhilesh's Azamgarh