By Online Desk

The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab, its triumph redrawing India's political map and diminishing the Congress even further.

The BJP was also ahead in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, according to trends and results on the Election Commission website. The Congress' epitaph was written on the electoral battlefield.

The party, now in power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, an all-time low, lost Punjab and was ahead in only two seats in Uttar Pradesh, notwithstanding the high-decibel campaign by the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka.

But all eyes were on key electoral battleground Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath-led government was pitching for a second consecutive term in power. This will be the first time in over three decades that a party will get re-elected for a second term in the state.

The action as it happens in our Live Coverage: