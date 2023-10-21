- Israel urges evacuation of Gaza hospital, five schools: aid groups
- Turkey president urges Israel to halt attacks in Gaza
- Two US hostages released, says Hamas
- Hamas says working with 'mediators' to release 'civilian' hostages
- Aid 'a lifeline' for war-torn Gaza, UN chief says at Rafah border
- The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday that it contributed to the effort to free two United States citizens held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
- Biden says Gaza aid likely to cross in 'next 24 to 48 hours'
- UN says first aid delivery into Gaza Strip will take place "in next day or so"
- Hundreds of trucks with humanitarian aid wait near Rafah border crossing
- Israel says it has no plans to control life in Gaza after 'destroying' Hamas
- Israeli military escalation will be 'catastrophic' for Gaza, warns UN refugee chief
- Gulf and Asian nations call for cease-fire during GCC-ASEAN joint summit
- Israel pounded besieged strip with airstrikes on Friday, including in south Gaza
- Palestinian officials say around 4,200 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct 7
- Israeli military says majority of hostages captured by Hamas are alive in Gaza
- Protests erupt in several Middle East nations against Israel's bombing of Gaza
- Joe Biden asks US Congress for $105 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Palestinians await 'life and death' aid; Israel readies Gaza ground invasion
Amid the fighting, Israel's defence minister said the country did not have plans to maintain control over civilians in Gaza after its war against the Hamas militant group.
Thousands of tonnes of "life and death" aid for Gaza should be delivered soon, the United Nations said Friday, to relieve a "beyond catastrophic" situation after unrelenting Israeli bombing in response to an unprecedented Hamas attack.
Hundreds of lorries stuffed with vital medicines, food, and water stretched into the distance at the Rafah crossing with Egypt, which has removed concrete roadblocks and is scrambling to repair the route into besieged Gaza -- the only one not controlled by Israel.
Overseeing operations personally, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters: "These trucks are not just trucks, they are a lifeline, they are the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza."
Meanwhile, Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip early Friday, hitting areas where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and it began evacuating a sizable Israeli town near the border with Lebanon, the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy airstrikes in the southern city of Khan Younis, where civilians had been told to seek safety amid Israel's bombardment of areas closer to the Israeli border. Ambulances streamed into Gaza’s second-largest hospital, already overflowing with patients and people seeking shelter.
The war, which is in its 14th day on Friday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run health ministry said 4,137 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the onslaught.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack on Oct 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.
More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gaza’s population, fled homes in the north and Gaza City after Israel told them to evacuate ahead of their expected ground incursion.
The immediate trigger for the latest war was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood."
Read in detail:
First aid delivery due in Gaza in 'the next day or so', says UN
The United Nations believes that the first aid delivery into the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing will take place "in the next day or so."
Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News had said the Rafah crossing -- the only route into Gaza -- would open on Friday, but Cairo later said it needed more time to repair roads.
Desperately needed international aid piled up Friday in Egypt near Gaza, with Palestinians in dire need of food and water after relentless bombing by Israel. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Hamas says working with 'mediators' to release 'civilian' hostages
After releasing two American hostages, from around 200 captives abducted in attacks by the militant group in Israel on October 7, Gaza's rulers Hamas said that they are working with the mediators to release the civilian hostages.
Biden 'overjoyed' after Hamas frees two US hostages
US President Joe Biden said Friday he was "overjoyed" after Hamas released two American hostages abducted during the militant group's surprise attack from Gaza on Israel.
"Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel on October 7," Biden said in a statement.
"Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear."
Biden thanked Qatar, the Gulf state that hosts a Hamas political office and has previously brokered deals between the group and Israel, and the Israeli government "for their partnership in this work."
The US president vowed that work would continue to win the release of other Americans being held by Hamas since the attack, some of whose families he spoke to last week.
"We will not stop until we get their loved ones home. As president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans held hostage around the world," Biden said.
ICRC says contributed in helping free US hostages held by Hamas
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday that it contributed to the effort to free two United States citizens held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
- "The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) helped facilitate this release by transporting the hostages from Gaza to Israel, underscoring the real-life impact of our role as a neutral actor between the warring parties," the organisation said in a statement.
Israel urges evacuation of Gaza hospital, five schools: aid groups
Israel warned humanitarian groups in the Gaza Strip on Friday to evacuate a major hospital and five schools ahead of a potential strike, aid agencies said. READ FULL REPORT
- The Israeli warning "demanded" the hospital's evacuation, which would affect more than 400 patients and 12,000 displaced people who have sought "safe haven", the group said.
- "We call upon the international community to take immediate and urgent action to prevent another massacre similar to what occurred at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital," the statement added.
- "We did what we could to protest and reject this decision, but this means that from now on these facilities are no longer safe," said a UNRWA statement, calling on thousands of people in and around the hospitals to flee.
Turkey president urges Israel to halt attacks in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Israel to end its operations in Gaza which he said were “bordering on genocide.”
- In a statement posted Friday on X, formerly Twitter, Erdogan said the increasing attacks on Gaza would bring “nothing but more pain, death and tears.”
- “It is clear that security cannot be ensured by bombing hospitals, schools, mosques and churches,” Erdogan said.
- “I reiterate our call on the Israeli government not to expand the scope of its attacks against civilians and to immediately stop its operations that are bordering genocide,” he added.
Biden says Gaza aid likely to cross in 'next 24 to 48 hours'
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he believed the first trucks carrying aid to Gaza would come through the Rafah crossing from Egypt within the next two days.
- "I believe in the next 24 to 48 hours the first 20 trucks will come across the border," Biden said as he met European Union chiefs at the White House.
- Biden said that he had a commitment from Israel and from Egypt's president to let the aid through but the "highway had to be repaved, and it was in very bad shape."
Two US hostages released, says Hamas
Gaza's rulers Hamas said on Friday its armed wing has released two American hostages, from around 200 captives abducted in attacks by the militant group in Israel on October 7. READ FULL STORY HERE
- "In response to Qatari efforts, (Ezzedine) al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons," Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram.
- "The majority of the hostages are alive. There were also dead bodies that were taken... to the Gaza Strip," an army statement said.
- More than 20 hostages were minors, while between 10 and 20 were over the age of 60, military said.
Aid 'a lifeline' for war-torn Gaza, UN chief says at Rafah border
Aid trucks waiting to cross from Egypt into Gaza are "a lifeline" that need to move into the war-torn Palestinian enclave as soon as possible, the UN chief said Friday. READ FULL REPORT
- "These trucks are not just trucks, they are a lifeline. They are the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza," he added.
- "To see (the aid trucks) stuck here makes me be very clear: what we need is to make them move... to the other side of this wall... as quickly as possible and as many as possible," Guterres told reporters at the crossing.
- "It is essential to have fuel on the other side... to be able to distribute humanitarian aid for the population in Gaza," Guterres said, warning against the use of aid deliveries as "bargaining chips".
Thousands rally for Gaza in Egypt's Tahrir Square, epicentre of 2011 'Arab Spring'
Thousands packed into Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Media outlets said rallies also took place in other Egyptian cities on day 14 of Israel's bombardment of the enclave following Hamas's deadly October 7 attacks.
#UPDATE Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Egypt in support of war-torn Gaza on Friday, with large crowds flooding into Cairo's iconic Tahrir Square, an AFP correspondent and Egyptian media said
- UN says first aid delivery into Gaza Strip will take place "in next day or so"
- Hundreds of trucks with humanitarian aid wait near Rafah border crossing
- Israel says it has no plans to control life in Gaza after 'destroying' Hamas
- Israeli military escalation will be 'catastrophic' for Gaza, warns UN refugee chief
- Gulf and Asian nations call for cease-fire during GCC-ASEAN joint summit
- Israel pounded besieged strip with airstrikes on Friday, including in south Gaza
- Palestinian officials say around 4,200 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct 7
- Israeli military says majority of hostages captured by Hamas are alive in Gaza
- Protests erupt in several Middle East nations against Israel's bombing of Gaza
- Joe Biden asks US Congress for $105 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine
Biden asks US Congress for $105 billion, including aid for Israel and Ukraine
US President Joe Biden requested a massive $105 billion security package Friday, including $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel -- but paralysis in Congress means it will hit an immediate wall.
"The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities," White House Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to Congress. READ FULL REPORT
Before and after Israeli airstrikes, daily life in Gaza is brutal
Anna Lippman, a sociology instructor at Canada's York University, once resided at Kibbutz Re’im, the Gaza bordering Israeli region targetted by Hamas. She writes in The Conversation recounting the plight of Palestinians living in Gaza, the West Bank or in Israel who are denied the fundamentals of living — even as Israelis living right next door enjoy a high quality of life. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Russia in talks with Hamas to free Israeli hostages: Report
Russia is in contact with Hamas to free hostages being held in the Gaza Strip following the Palestinian militant group's attack on Israel, the Russian ambassador to Israel said, according to Jerusalem Post.
Gulf and Asian nations call for cease-fire during GCC-ASEAN joint summit
Arab Gulf and southeast Asian nations are calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The final statement of a joint summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday also condemned "all attacks against civilians."
-
The joint summit was hosted by Saudi Arabia on Friday bringing 16 member states together.
Saudi Arabia, which has launched a number of diplomatic initiatives across the Middle East over the past year, has called for a halt to the fighting.
'Wish we stayed home and died there': Displaced Gazans recount fear and suffering
Fadwa al-Najjar said she walked for 10 hours with her family from the north of war-torn Gaza to reach a UN camp for displaced Palestinians, witnessing terrifying scenes along the road.
"We saw bodies and limbs torn off and we just started praying, thinking we were going to die," she said, standing outside one of dozens of tents at the emergency camp.
-
"The bombings were happening overhead all the way. I would have preferred not to leave, to have stayed at home and died there," said Malak, one of Najjar's daughters.
Gaza war death toll rises to 4,137, says Hamas health ministry
At least 4,137 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Friday. The ministry said another 13,162 people have been wounded in the Israeli strikes, which have been ongoing since October 7.
'Will relinquish responsibility for Gaza after eliminating Hamas': Israel
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that after Israel eliminates Hamas, it will relinquish responsibility for Gaza and establish a new security regime reports Haaretz.
UN says first aid delivery into Gaza Strip will take place "in next day or so"
More than 200 trucks and 3,000 tons of aid are positioned near Rafah border crossing
Israel pounded Gaza Strip with airstrikes on early Friday, including in south
Israeli military escalation will be 'catastrophic' for Gaza, warns UN refugee chief
Even after Israel told Palestinians to flee south, strikes extended across besieged territory
Gaza's main hospital only has fuel for another 24 hours, a top relief agency warned Thursday
Doctors across Gaza performed surgeries by light of mobile phones, use vinegar to treat wounds
Israel begins evacuating towns in north near Lebanese border amid tussle with Hezbollah
Many Gaza residents are down to one meal a day and drinking dirty water
US Prez Biden has sent "urgent budget request" for military aid to Israel & Ukraine
Israel's Defense Minister urged forces to "get organized, be ready" to move into Gaza
Current crisis in Middle East has potential to disrupt global oil supplies and push prices higher
'Might as well die in my house': Palestinians return home after Israel's bombing of south Gaza
A spokesperson for the UN human rights office says there are new signs that some Palestinians who initially moved south in response to the Israeli order to evacuate are returning to their homes because Israeli strikes are taking place in the south, too.
- "We remain very concerned that Israeli Forces’ heavy strikes are continuing across Gaza, including in the south," Ravina Shamdasani told reporters.
Shamdasani said the rights office had heard accounts about people wanting to migrate back north, including from one unidentified Palestinian who said, "I might as well die in my own house."
- "The strikes, coupled with extremely difficult living conditions in the south, appear to have pushed some to return to the north, despite the continuing heavy bombing there," Shamdasani added.
UN chief visits Egypt's Rafah crossing ahead of Gaza aid delivery
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid a visit to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Friday to oversee preparations for the delivery of aid to the war-torn enclave.
Cargo planes and trucks have been bringing aid to the crossing for days, but so far none has been delivered to Gaza, which Israel has besieged and bombed for 13 days in response to a deadly cross-border attack by Hamas militants on October 7.
Israeli military escalation will be 'catastrophic' for Gaza: UN refugee chief
Any escalation of military activities will be "catastrophic" for people in the Gaza Strip, the UN high commissioner for refugees said Friday. The United Nations says more than one million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced and that the humanitarian situation is worsening by the day.
"(I) can tell you with certainty that any further escalation or even continuation of military activities will just be catastrophic for the people of Gaza," Filippo Grandi told reporters in Japan on Friday.
Grandi also called the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7 "appalling" and said that the consequences of the conflict spreading into Lebanon and elsewhere would be "incalculable."
"Lebanon is in a very deep political and economic crisis itself. Lebanon hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees; Syrian refugees and Palestinian refugees...So if God forbid Lebanon were to be engulfed in this war, the humanitarian consequences will be incalculable," Grandi said.
US troops targeted Iraq in rocket attacks escape unharmed
- US troops stationed at two bases in Iraq have been targeted with rockets in attacks that caused no injuries, security sources said Friday
- On Thursday night, three Katyusha rockets struck near a base of the international coalition close to Baghdad international airport that includes US troops, a security official told AFP on condition of anonymity
- There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack
- On Thursday evening, another rocket attack targeted the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, where US forces are also stationed, according to an Iraqi military source
- The second attack that was claimed by a group called "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" on Telegram channels
Emhoff meets US survivor of Hamas attack
1. Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, met in Washington with Natalie Sanandaji, a 28-year-old American survivor of Hamas' Oct 7 attacks in Israel.
2. Sanandaji recounted the attack on a music festival, where some 260 people were killed, a White House official said.
3. Emhoff, who is Jewish and has been outspoken about and against antisemitism, spoke to Sanandaji about President Joe Biden and Harris’ support for Israel, providing humanitarian aid to civilians and the administration’s work to combat hate of all kinds, the official said.
Emhoff, who is Jewish and has been outspoken about and against antisemitism, spoke to Sanandaji about President Joe Biden and Harris' support for Israel, providing humanitarian aid to civilians and the administration's work to combat hate of all kinds, the official said.
Thankful to Natalie Sanandaji, a U.S. citizen who survived Hamas's brutal terrorist attacks against Israel, and came to our nation's capital to share her testimony with Former Mayor of Bal Harbour @GabeGroisman.— Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) October 19, 2023
The U.S. has a moral duty to stand with Israel. pic.twitter.com/XeWFkSC1S7
Biden references Muslim child's killing to denounce antisemitism, Islamophobia
- US President Biden brought up the case of Wadea Al-Fayoume during Thursday's televised nighttime address from the Oval Office.
- Authorities say the boy, who was Muslim, was stabbed 26 times Saturday by his landlord in response to escalating rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war. Wadea’s mother was critically wounded.
- Biden said it’s difficult to “stand by and stand silent when this happens,” adding that “we must without equivocation denounce” antisemitism and Islamophobia.
- The White House said that after the speech, Biden and his wife, Jill, spoke with Wadea’s father and uncle to offer condolences along with prayers for his mother’s recovery. (AP)
Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza
BREAKING | Egypt 'clearing path for Gaza aid': Witnesses
Egypt has removed concrete blocks near the border with Gaza, an Egyptian security source told AFP on Friday, raising hopes that desperately needed aid could soon begin flowing to Palestinians trapped inside.
Just In: Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes
- The Israeli army announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday, after days of clashes with Hezbollah fighters along the border with Lebanon.
- Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions have traded cross-border fire with Israel for days. (AFP)
'I cannot leave him alone now': The many dilemmas facing Indians in Israel
- Arun Varghese, a native of Kerala, has now been in Israel for three years and works as a travel agent.
- These days, he is busy responding to calls for help from Indians in Israel and Palestine.
- Arun is part of a group of 18 Indians helping those in need with shelter and evacuation.
- His group has volunteers from across states like Kerala, Andhra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat who coordinate with the Indian embassy and prioritise who should be on the flights operating under 'Operation Ajay'.
A summary of latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war
Israel begins evacuating Israeli towns in the north near Lebanese border
Lebanon's Hezbollah militants are constantly trading fire with Israel along border
Israel has evacuated its communities near Gaza, Lebanon, putting them up in hotels
Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on early Friday, including in the south
Even after Israel told Palestinians to flee south, strikes extended across the territory
Aid trucks are expected to come in on Friday
Doctors across Gaza performed surgeries by the light of mobile phones
Doctors used vinegar to treat infected wounds
Many Gaza residents are down to one meal a day and drinking dirty water
Israel said aid could only go to civilians
Israeli military said Hamas has stolen fuel from UN facilities
More than 200 trucks, 3,000 tons of aid are positioned near Rafah border crossing
US Prez Biden has sent "urgent budget request" for military aid to Israel & Ukraine
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant urged forces to "get organized, be ready" to move into Gaza
Al-Ahli Hospital is still recovering from Tuesday's explosion
Tuesday's deadly hospital attack remains a point of dispute between Hamas and Israel
Another explosion struck a Greek Orthodox church housing Palestinians late Thursday
Palestinian authorities blamed the church blast on an Israeli airstrike
The first major tent camp created by the UN arose to house displaced people in Khan Younis
A UN agency donated some of its last fuel to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest
"Fuel donation would keep us going for another few hours,” the hospital director said.
The current crisis in the Middle East has the potential to disrupt global oil supplies and push prices higher.
In Nir Oz, a quarter of the residents are dead or missing after the Hamas attack
-
Egypt and other Arab countries typically don’t want to take in Palestinian refugees.
Malayali caregivers guard Israeli couple from raiders
- They were just two ordinary caregivers working in Israel, far away from their homes. But on October 7, when Hamas launched an offensive against Israel, the extraordinary display of bravery by Keralites Sabitha Baby and Meera Mohanan, which saved the lives of an elderly couple, turned them into heroes.
- When Hamas militants entered Nir Oz Kibbutz, a town in Southern Israel, just 2km from the Gaza border, and stormed the house of Ram Shmoulic, 85, and Rahel, 76, the two home nurses working there successfully prevented them from harming the couple.
WATCH | Palestinian ambassador says, 'We are not going to accept the 1948 Nakba again'
Palestinian Ambassador to Denmark and noted Palestinian-American professor Manuel Sarkis Hassassian in conversation with TNIE on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
In balancing act, PM Modi reaches out to Palestine President
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered condolences to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the horrific loss of civilian lives from a projectile that fell near a hospital in Gaza City a couple of days ago.
- “I spoke with President Abbas and conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people. I also shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,’’ Modi said on X.
How international law applies to war, and why Hamas and Israel are both alleged to have broken it
- The rules of armed conflict are governed by a set of internationally recognized laws and resolutions, including the United Nations charter, which prohibits aggressive wars but allows countries the right to self-defense.
Haim Abraham, a lecturer in law at University College London, said the evidence of crimes by Hamas is clear. “They massacred civilians at their homes. They kidnaped civilians, taking them hostage. All of these things are clearly war crimes,” he said.
-
The Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross has said that Israel's instruction for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes, “coupled with the complete siege explicitly denying them food, water, and electricity, are not compatible with international humanitarian law.” (AP)
What we know about the Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds
A rocket hit a hospital in Gaza late on Tuesday. The strike killed hundreds of Palestinians, according to the Hamas-led Gaza health ministry. While world leaders have condemned the deaths and protests have erupted in Arab countries and the wider Muslim world, Israel and Palestinian militant groups have traded blame for the strike.
As Israel readies troops for ground assault & continues air strikes, Gaza awaits urgently needed aid from Egypt
- Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Thursday, including in the south where Palestinians were told to take refuge, as the Israeli defense minister ordered ground troops to prepare to see Gaza “from the inside”, though he didn’t indicate when the ground assault would begin.
- Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals tried to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for a desperately needed aid delivery from Egypt.
- Israel’s consent for Egypt to let in food, water and medicine provided the first possible opening in its seal of the territory. Many Gaza residents are down to one meal a day and drinking dirty water.
- The first trucks of aid were expected to go in on Friday (October 20).
Support for Israel and Ukraine is vital for US security, will ask Congress for billions: Biden
- Declaring that U.S. leadership "holds the world together,” President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.
- Acknowledging that “these conflicts can seem far away,” Biden insisted in a rare Oval Office address that they remain “vital for America’s national security" as he prepared to ask Congress for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries.
- “History has taught us when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction,” Biden said. “They keep going. And the cost and the threat to America and the world keep rising.” READ FULL REPORT HERE (AP)
President Biden declared it is "vital for America's national security" for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case for deepening U.S. involvement in these two unpredictable conflicts as he prepared to ask for billions in military aid to both countries.