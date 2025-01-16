PM Modi launches landmark initiatives in first fortnight of 2025

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a series of transformative initiatives showcasing his vision for a progressive, self-reliant, and united India. This year, he has set the stage for remarkable advancements, ranging from infrastructure and scientific research to youth empowerment and the celebration of India’s cultural diversity.

The year 2025 began with a focus on farmers' welfare, as the NDA government, during its first Cabinet meeting, approved the extension of a one-time special package for Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), ensuring affordable fertiliser prices.

On 1 January, PM Modi also interacted with cultural icons like singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy, underscoring his commitment to promoting excellence in arts, sports, and various other fields.

Between 1 and 16 January, several notable initiatives unfolded.

On 3 January, PM Modi handed over 1,675 newly constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project in Delhi, reflecting his commitment to improving living conditions for thousands of families. On the same day, he laid the foundation stones for three transformative educational projects worth over Rs 600 crore, including the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar, Western Campus at Dwarka, and the Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh.

Rural development took centre stage on 4 January during the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, which promoted GI-certified village products and aimed to boost rural economies by integrating them into global markets. Continuing his focus on modernisation, PM Modi met global tech leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who announced a $3 billion investment in AI infrastructure in India.

On 5 January, PM Modi inaugurated the Namo Bharat Train Corridor, connecting Sahibabad to Ashok Nagar, and launched multiple rail infrastructure projects in Odisha, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir, symbolising India’s rapid strides in modernising its transport networks.

On 7 January, PM Modi launched two landmark projects in Andhra Pradesh, worth Rs 1,877 crore, namely the Bulk Drug Park to reduce reliance on imported pharmaceutical ingredients and the Green Hydrogen Hub, designed to produce 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen daily.

Advancements in science were marked by the inauguration of the Genome India Project on 9 January, aimed at mapping India's genetic diversity and improving healthcare for genetic disorders. On the same day, he addressed the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar, celebrating the Indian Diaspora’s global achievements and contributions.

On 12 January, coinciding with National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti, PM Modi participated in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

The following day, on 13 January, he inaugurated the Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir, interacting with workers and engineers on-site. Upon his return to Delhi, he celebrated Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti with diverse communities, highlighting India's cultural unity and rich heritage.

On 15 January, India achieved another milestone with the commissioning of advanced naval combatants, including new ships and submarines, enhancing its maritime capabilities.

The following day, on 16 January, PM Modi’s vision for India’s space programme achieved a significant breakthrough with ISRO successfully demonstrating satellite docking, a key step for future space missions. As PM Modi has often stated, “Together, we are shaping a developed India, where every citizen plays a vital role in building a brighter tomorrow.”

His initiatives in the first fortnight of 2025 reflected his unwavering dedication to development and progress without pause.