No farewell for Dhankhar? Congress demand met with Centre's cold shoulder

Even as Congress continues to question the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the party has called for a farewell function in his honour — a request that has so far been met with silence from the Union government.

The demand comes amid growing political buzz around Dhankhar’s exit, which has been attributed to health reasons. However, Opposition leaders have continued to press of clarity from the government.

Sources said that the demand was raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday evening. However, the government stayed silent, with Union ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju not responding to the demand.

No other opposition leader supported Ramesh on the demand, they said.

The Congress has been demanding a "dignified farewell" for Dhankhar, who remained in office for three years. The opposition party has also been questioning the government on Dhankhar's sudden resignation.