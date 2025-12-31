A look at the big picture

In 2025, The New Indian Express took an in-depth look at some of the most pressing concerns facing society today. From the influence of social media on mental health to the battle to preserve sacred lands, our Big Picture segments delved into issues ranging from education to environmental activism. Here’s a year-end roundup of the top stories that shaped the year

Four tiger attacks in 20 days turned Mysuru region into a zone of panic. There was also fear of leopards and elephants entering the village

The GBA’s tactless eagerness to follow the SC order to remove strays from institutional spaces exposed flaws of unscientific methods to resolve a long-standing issue

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board assured the supply of drinking water to the city’s 1.30 crore-plus population throughout the season

This year, especially the fag end of it, saw a steep rise in justified public outrage against the conditions of roads in Bengaluru and Karnataka in general

Despite the state-wide ban on manual scavenging, the death of a labourer while working in Akshaya Nagar proved the glaring gap between policy and implementation

Karnataka had introduced programmes to understand the dropout rates, but these did not reach every district with equal intensity

Three teen pregnancies were reported in the state within a week, raising concern over children’s safety and pointing to a surge in crimes against minors

This year’s monsoon saw Karnataka’s farmers report a tangible shortage of fertilisers, with the Union and the state governments playing blame games