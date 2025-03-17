Hampi horror and Karnataka’s race to make tourism safe

BENGALURU: Just as the state was grappling with the shocking incident of alleged gang-rape on two women, including an Israeli tourist, and the physical assault on three men, including one from Odisha, who was found dead in a Tungabhadra canal in Koppal, 45 km from Hampi, another incident of molestation of an Israeli woman tourist came to light.

These incidents have raised concerns about safety for domestic and international tourists. They have triggered a debate among stakeholders on multiple issues — over timings, like up to what time tourist destinations can remain open; whether night life should be encouraged; where and how much security should be provided; and making public a list of safe tourist destinations.

Yet, despite this, Karnataka continues to carry the image of being a hospitable, warm and welcoming destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), health, religious, environment and adventure tourism. But government officials and experts say a lot more needs to be done.

Soon after the Koppal horror, Karnataka state home department issued guidelines for homestay/hotel/resort owners to follow. It made it mandatory for them to obtain police and forest department permission before taking tourists to wooded or deserted locations. The government also reiterated the mandate issued by the Bureau of Immigration for all property owners to fill Form-C, informing the travel details of foreign tourists within 24 hours of their arrival.