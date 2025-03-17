Hampi horror and Karnataka’s race to make tourism safe

BENGALURU: Just as the state was grappling with the shocking incident of alleged gang-rape on two women, including an Israeli tourist, and the physical assault on three men, including one from Odisha, who was found dead in a Tungabhadra canal in Koppal, 45 km from Hampi, another incident of molestation of an Israeli woman tourist came to light.
These incidents have raised concerns about safety for domestic and international tourists. They have triggered a debate among stakeholders on multiple issues — over timings, like up to what time tourist destinations can remain open; whether night life should be encouraged; where and how much security should be provided; and making public a list of safe tourist destinations.
Yet, despite this, Karnataka continues to carry the image of being a hospitable, warm and welcoming destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), health, religious, environment and adventure tourism. But government officials and experts say a lot more needs to be done.
Soon after the Koppal horror, Karnataka state home department issued guidelines for homestay/hotel/resort owners to follow. It made it mandatory for them to obtain police and forest department permission before taking tourists to wooded or deserted locations. The government also reiterated the mandate issued by the Bureau of Immigration for all property owners to fill Form-C, informing the travel details of foreign tourists within 24 hours of their arrival.
Experts working closely with the tourism department say these are knee-jerk reactions. “There are sufficient rules that just need to be followed to the tee. There is a fine line between policing and ensuring safety to all. The police, district administration and property owners should work together. A log book of all hotels/homestays/resorts should be maintained, and it must be checked every fortnight. Details of property owners should also be checked by the police. The announcement of the government putting the onus on the property owners is not new, it has always been there,” the expert said.
A senior tourism department official admitted to the lapses. After illegal activities in homestays and hotels, particularly in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru came to light, the state government decided to prepare an inventory of all properties and crackdown on illegal ones. That exercise is yet to be completed.
But members of Coorg Homestay Association (CHA) have started to become vigilant. CHA president Monthi Ganesh says although Coorg has a large number of homestays in the district, only few follow the rules. “There is a clear definition of a homestay — a property that has not more than five-six rooms and the owner stays there. We surveyed and prepared a list of such homestays. We regularly check them and update the list. Visitors visiting Coorg should check the list,” she says, adding that a similar exercise should be done everywhere.
Sundar Singaram, Director Operations, South India Hotels and Restaurants Association, says property and guides normally advise tourists on safety and timings. While most tourists follow, some don’t. Like recently in Munnar, despite warnings, a German national ventured out on to a jungle road with a two-wheeler and was attacked by a tusker. Police and security measures are available only at select monuments. At remaining locations, it is wisdom and experience of local property owners that is crucial, he says.
Singaram adds the Koppal incident has not impacted tourism as yet. This is because of the image the southern states carry overall. International and domestic tourists find the hospitality offered by the southern states warmer and comfortable when compared to other places.
“Hampi is the face of Karnataka’s tourism and a major draw for domestic and foreign tourists. The incident has taken place near the state’s star location. It is a setback for the image of the tourism industry, especially after Karnataka hosted the Karnataka International Travel Expo- 2025 from February 25 to 28, showcasing the state’s tourism potential to attract investment,” says a senior state tourism department official.
Hampi has been declared as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). It is located on the banks of Tungabhadra River, showcasing the Vijayanagara dynasty.
Recently the government released the state tourism policy 2024-29, which included a chapter on tourist safety and comfort. According to experts, there is nothing concrete in the chapter assuring tourist safety, especially CCTV cameras.
“As, globally, special measures and policies have been drawn to encourage solo travellers, especially women — which has now become a trend — Karnataka is yet to catch up. The policy lists works to be undertaken by tourist guides, role of “tourist mitras” (TMs-similar to tourism police force comprises of guides and home guards stationed at tourist sites), provision of facilities that are women- centric and for specially-abled, creation of an online grievance redressal system and launching of tourist helpline; but these are basic, a lot more needs to be done, and they need to take opinions of tourists to improve,” says an official from the department.
The official admits that the incidents have raised the debate over promoting nightlife in Karnataka, not just limiting it to Bengaluru. “Each region/district is unique. The Daiva Kola and Bhoota Kola are held at night. The department is taking multiple steps to start “Hampi By Night” and promote nightlife on the beach. We cannot tell tourists not to venture out post sunset. Proper measures need to be in place for their safety,” the official says.
However, as the members of hotels and restaurants associations support the idea of promoting nightlife, they question the support of the government agencies. Chandrashekhar Hebbar, Honorary President, Karnataka Hotels Association, citing the example of Bengaluru, says though hotels and restaurants have permission to stay open till late in the night, the police ask them to shut down, citing manpower shortage. The government is unable to provide proper infrastructure support for nightlife in Tier-1 cities, let alone other places.
He says while the government is checking all properties, the association has also started it. Karnataka has over a lakh hotels in varied categories, of which only 20% are registered.
District administrations have held meetings with stakeholders and a list of all locations where tourists stay and visit are being listed out. A registry of all homestays, lodges, resorts and hotels is being prepared and tallied with the ones listed with the tourism department. Warnings are also being issued to unregistered property owners, and work is being done to clamp them down.
Like the state tourism’s tagline ‘One State Many Worlds’, the concerns of each district are unique. While stern warnings have been issued to property owners to adhere to the Karnataka Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) (KTTF) Act, 2015, officials are being pressed with suggestions for improvements.
KODAGU
In the case of Kodagu, which is famous for adventure, leisure and coffee tourism, the district administration has prepared a list of works needed to be taken up on priority. The list includes installation of additional lighting facilities at tourist destinations. The department has listed 23 destinations in Madikeri.
Kodagu DC Venkat says they were acting swiftly to register all homestays on the department’s website. “There are over 3,000 homestays across Kodagu and about 2,229 are registered with us. We are including the list of homestays registered on the Kodagu tourism department website,” he says.
VIJAYANAGARA
Prabhulinga Talakere, Deputy Director, Tourism Department, Vijayanagara, says all registered homestays are being listed in the website and notices are being served to illegal ones. Property owners have been directed to display all obtained operational licenses prominently on display boards to instill confidence among tourists.
Ravi G, a homestay owner in Hampi, says the Koppal incident has impacted their business as foreigners have cancelled bookings. Vijayanagara district administration and stakeholders say there have been many instances in the past too where tourists have been ill-treated, including the one that happened last year wherein an autorickshaw driver tried to sexually harass a lady from Maharashtra. She filed a police complaint and the driver was arrested.
UDUPI-CHIKKAMAGALURU
As Udupi and Chikmagalur are famous for religious and trekking destinations, the government agencies are involving religious institutions and forest departments to ensure there are no untoward incidents.
Kumar CU, Assistant Director, Udupi Tourism Department, says five beaches (Malpe, Kaup Light House beach, Padubidri Blue Flag beach, Trasi and Maravanthe) in the district have been recognized by the department and have all safety measures in place. Work on protecting other lesser-known beaches is underway. He says homestay and resort operators have been directed to annually sign an undertaking to ensure they comply with the rules.
Shivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Karkala wildlife division, says no one is allowed inside forests for trekking without their guides. Entry of people in all forests is prohibited between 6pm and 6am.
Chikkamagaluru District superintendent of Police Dr Vikram Amthe, in his meeting with homestays, lodges and resort owners, asserted that police department permission is compulsory before taking tourists for star gazing at Mullayanagiri and Sitalayyanagiri. The SP also directed all property owners to ensure no night parties are allowed beyond 10pm.
KALYANA KARNATAKA REGION
In Kalyana Karnataka, the region famous for its forts, especially in Kalaburagi, during interaction with tourists and stakeholders, officials were asked to make note of the need to improve the provision of basic infrastructure including restrooms. Even as the district administration started to check all the lodges and hotels and their ledgers, they were greeted with complaints from tourists.
HASSAN
The region is not just famous for the archaeological sites — Belur, Halebid and Shravanabelagola — but now also for elephant tourism.
Hassan district administration officials too were forced to make note of the need to improve tourism facilities and safety measures in the heritage sites. During interaction it was learnt that authorities concerned had not maintained proper records of tourists, especially foreigners visiting the region, including the Western Ghats patches despite collecting entry fee. However, property owners have been keeping a records of domestic and international tourists. It may be recollected that last year tourists from Dakshina were attacked by miscreants near Patla Betta, a famous hill station.
A tourist guide in Belur says: “Belur is world famous for its temples, but lacks basic amenities and safety measures. Tourists or miscreants can enter from any nook and corner of the historic temples. There are no security guards to take care of tourists. Fortunately, no major incident has occurred so far.”
BENGALURU-MYSURU
Just like Bengaluru, Mysuru is a unique city with immense and mixed tourism flavours for the government agencies to deal with. The two cities offer not just wildlife and adventure tourism in city outskirts, the urban cities are also famous for heritage, educational, health, cultural, MICE and urban tourism. After the Koppal incident, the police administrations of Mysuru and Bengaluru have not just been holding high-level stakeholder meetings to ensure tourist safety, they have also been holding meetings with each other to share notes.
There are several resorts and homestays in the fringes of Bandipur, Nagarahole and BRT tiger reserves and in Kabini backwaters which witness a huge footfall of domestic and international tourists. After the alleged gang-rape incident in Koppal, district authorities and police have visited the establishments to inspect all security measures, and their licenses and certificates are being verified.
SHIVAMOGGA
In case of Shivamogga, that is known for the scenic natural beauty and literature-rich destinations, T Dharmappa, assistant director, tourism department, Shivamogga, says, a District Tourism Development Committee (DTDC) meeting will be held in April inviting all resort, hotel and homestay owners. They will also be educated on the need for their support and create awareness to avoid any untoward incidents.
DAKSHINA KANNADA
As Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan says, apart from taking stock of all properties, they are working on additional Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by taking inputs from all stakeholders for the security of tourists visiting Mangaluru.
Yathish Baikampady, a beach tourism promoter, points out that local authorities must ensure there is lighting at all the beaches throughout the night. He says if there is proper lighting, a lot of families will visit the beaches and no untoward incident will happen. Streetlights at all tourist destinations should be properly maintained and there should also be proper police patrolling so that no anti-social elements thrive.
(With inputs from Prajna GR- Madikeri; Kiran Balannanavar- Koppal; Prakash Samaga- Udupi;Tushar A Majukar- Belagavi; Firoz Rozindar- Vijayapura & Bagalkote; Thipperudrappa Basappa- Chikkamagaluru; Ramakrishna Badsheshi- Kalaburgi; BR Udaya Kumar- Hassan; BK Lakshmikantha- Mysuru; Subhash Chandra NS- Uttara Kannada; Ramachandra V Gunari- Shivamogga; Divya Cutinho- Mangaluru)