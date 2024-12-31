Odisha's shaping forces: Key figures and events of 2024

Manmohan Samal

The BJP state unit president’s inspired leadership saw the party notch up a historic win in the 2024 Assembly elections and form its first government in Odisha. The run-up to the crucial elections had witnessed both BJD and BJP bargain into an alliance. Amidst hectic parleys between the two estranged partners, Samal was steadfast in his stand that the saffron party can go solo and snatch a victory. His conviction eventually prevailed and Samal fashioned a record win for the BJP which went on to grab 78 Assembly seats, dislodging the 24-year-old BJD rule in the state.

Pravati Parida

Odisha’s first woman deputy chief minister and a first-time legislator, Pravati Parida has more than one feather in her cap. A practising lawyer, Parida had joined the BJP in 1997 and served as women’s wing president of the party in Odisha. Apart from being the deputy CM, she is also the minister of Women and Child Development and Tourism. Prior to BJP coming to power in the state, Parida had led an 11-day-long Mahila Suraksha Yatra in 2018 against increasing incidents of crime against women in the state. She won from Nimapara Assembly seat and defeated BJD’s Dillip Kumar Nayak.

Krushna Chandra Patra

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister remained the soundbyte solider of the Mohan Majhi government. Prices of essential commodities soared, so did Patra’s stock in the media and government’s discomfort. His takes on potato prices, PDS rice distribution after deaths of three villagers in Mandipanka of Kandhamal district due to mango kernel consumption and eKYC verification of ration card holders fuelled debates, dragging government into controversies. Patra, though, remained undeterred.