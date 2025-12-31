TNIE Impact | Tales that left a mark

Custodial death that sparked a reckoning

Vignesh V received a call from a source on June 28 saying a man had died in police custody, later identified as temple guard Ajithkumar of Madapuram. To cross-check, he contacted a senior police officer in Madurai, who confirmed it. TNIE shared the information with local media colleagues — a crucial step, as the police had not informed the family at that point. This triggered a confrontation between the police and the victim’s relatives. The case went on to become a major political flashpoint, raising serious questions about police excesses. Special police teams were later disbanded across the state, and the High Court came down heavily on the police for the brutal assault, even as Ajithkumar’s role in the alleged theft remained unproven. Following extensive coverage by TNIE and others, the investigation was transferred to CBI. In a supplementary chargesheet, the central agency included the names of three more suspects, including a DSP