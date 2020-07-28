COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu reports 6972 new infections and 88 deaths

By Online Desk

With a single-day increase of 47,703 COVID-19 cases, India's virus tally mounted to 14,83,156 on Tuesday, while the recoveries surged to 9,52,743 pushing the recovery rate to 64.24 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll due to the virus rose to 33,425 with 654 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,96,988 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has instructed all district collectors, SPs, municipal commissioners and health officials to conduct the last rites of COVID-19 suspects without insisting on testing of swab or waiting for the report, an official said.Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Speaker V P Sivakolunthu and his deputy, ministers and MLAs who took the COVID-19 test on Monday at the assembly premises tested negative on Tuesday.