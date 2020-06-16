COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 2414 cases; TN tally crosses 50,000

By Online Desk

India recorded the highest ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier fatalities not attributed to the disease as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked states to make full use of the expanded coronavirus testing capacity and saving lives a top priority.

Modi also called for fighting the stigma associated with the coronavirus and that people should be assured there is no need to panic if somebody has contracted the infection as the number of recovered patients has also been rising.

The COVID-19 recovery rate for the country currently stood at around 53 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll stood at 11,903 while the number of cases jumped by over 10,000 for the sixth day to cross another grim milestone of over 3.5 lakh cases, according to Union Health ministry data.