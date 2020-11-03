COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi adds nearly 6,900 fresh cases, record single-day hike so far
Another day with highest COVID-19 cases in Delhi with 6,842 positive cases, 51 deaths in past 24 hours. The positivity rate in the capital stands at 11.61 per cent.
Published: 03rd November 2020 07:42 AM | Last Updated: 04th November 2020 09:10 PM
With 46,254 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases has surged to 83,13,877.
The death toll has mounted to 1,23,611 with 514 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active cases are 5,33,787 after a decrease of 7,618.
Total cured cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours.