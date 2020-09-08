STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | 3,609 fresh cases take Delhi's tally past 1.97 lakh

According to the Delhi government latest health bulletin, the death toll mounted to 4,618, after 19 more fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A camp for Covid antibody test underway in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI

By Online Desk

Recording over 90,000 new cases for two days in a row, India's COVID-19 tally rose by 75,809 in the last 24 hours to reach 42,80,422 on Tuesday, while a record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775, the Union health ministry data showed.

During the same period, the number of recoveries surged to 33,23,950 pushing the recovery rate to 77.65 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.7 per cent.

According to the data, there are 8,83,697 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 20.65 per cent of the total caseload.

Live Updates
