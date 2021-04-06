HIGHLIGHTS | Fate of EPS, Stalin sealed as Tamil Nadu votes for new government
DMK leader Kanimozhi, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier, was among those who voted in the last hour of TN polls which was allotted for Covid patients.
Published: 06th April 2021 12:21 AM | Last Updated: 06th April 2021 11:22 PM | A+A A-
On another sunny election day across TN, the face-off was between Dravidian arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK.
A campaign that saw the big guns from the power corridors of Delhi flying down to make their election pitches did miss the presence of the two stalwarts of Dravidian politics J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi on the trail.
Neighbouring Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam also voted. The contest there was between the Congress-led Secular Democratic alliance and the AINRC led NDA.