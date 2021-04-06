HIGHLIGHTS | Fate of EPS, Stalin sealed as Tamil Nadu votes for new government

By Online Desk

On another sunny election day across TN, the face-off was between Dravidian arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK.

A campaign that saw the big guns from the power corridors of Delhi flying down to make their election pitches did miss the presence of the two stalwarts of Dravidian politics J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi on the trail.

Neighbouring Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam also voted. The contest there was between the Congress-led Secular Democratic alliance and the AINRC led NDA.