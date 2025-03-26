Mumbai Police issue second summons to comedian Kunal Kamra over joke on Shinde

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a second notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over a case registered against him for a joke targetting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent show.

According to a police official, the 36-year-old comic has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case filed at the Khar police station in Mumbai on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

It was not clear when Kamra's appearance has been sought as the official did not provide further details.

Police issued the first notice to Kamra on Tuesday and sought his presence, citing start of probe into the defamation case against him. After the first notice, the comic had sought one week's time to appear before police after citing death threats from Sena workers.

The comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra by making caustic remarks against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in his show recorded at a studio in Mumbai a few days ago. Kamra, without taking Shinde's name, targeted the Deputy CM over his political career, including the 2022 rebellion against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also cracked jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the split in the Shiv Sena (2022) and the NCP (2023).

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place, as well as the hotel in whose premises the venue is located.

Based on a complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

The police have also registered a case against 40 workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for vandalising the venue of the comedian's show.

On Monday, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. They were granted bail in the same day by a local court.

While several leaders from Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance, including CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned Kamra’s joke, Opposition leaders criticised both the vandalism and threats against the comedian, calling it an attack on free speech.

Similarly, the Maharashtra government had also warned of stern action against the comedian, with authorities announcing plans to freeze Kamra’s bank accounts.

On Tuesday, Kamra shared a new video to mock Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the comedy club, where he had performed earlier.

A day prior to that the comedian released a statement asserting that he will not apologise for his remarks. He also said he doesn't "fear this mob" and that he "will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down."

Kamra went onto say that he will cooperate with the police and courts over any lawful action taken against him, but questioned whether fair action will be taken against those who vandalised the venue where his comedy show had been filmed.

(With additional inputs from PTI)