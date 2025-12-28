A Shot story

Fierce sea surges and relentless coastal erosion have displaced dozens of fisher families, laying bare the vulnerability of Kerala’s 590-km-long shoreline. According to various studies, over 55% of Kerala’s coastline is at risk of erosion.

There has also been a staggering loss of 647 acres of coastal land along a 58-km stretch in Thiruvananthapuram district alone over the past 14 years, highlighting the urgent need for effective coastal protection measures in the state