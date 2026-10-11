Tamil Nadu law and order: Blame games will do little to make women and children safer

The deteriorating law-and-order situation is a major concern in Tamil Nadu. It was among the key issues that fuelled public anger against the previous DMK government. The party failed to read the writing on the wall and eventually paid a heavy price in the April 2026 Assembly elections.

The TVK, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, rode to power on promises to improve law and order and deliver a corruption-free government. However, the party's first few months in office have been marked more by rhetoric and political theatre than by action.

Meanwhile, despite Tamil Nadu's relatively strong performance among large states in the India Justice Report's assessment of justice-system capacity, NCRB data point to a worrying rise in registered cases of crimes against women and children.

Cases of crimes against women rose from 6,630 in 2020 to 11,354 in 2024. The number of cases involving crimes against children also increased sharply, climbing from 6,064 in 2021 to 10,046 in 2024.

Of the 10,046 cases involving crimes against children registered in 2024, as many as 6,969 were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Against this backdrop, the DMK has come under scrutiny over its handling of complaints against 84-year-old granite baron R Veeramani. The Vijay-led government has arrested Veeramani in connection with multiple cases registered against him under the POCSO Act.

In addition to alleged sexual assault of minors, the police have also booked Veeramani for alleged abetment of suicide in connection with the death of a minor in 2004. The police formed a four-member, all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) on September 24, 2026.

The TVK's legal wing has also petitioned the SIT to investigate the alleged roles of former Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Law Minister S Regupathy and senior police officers in suppressing the case. he TVK pointed out that police had been alerted to Veeramani's alleged activities even before the October 2025 FIR. A complaint filed against Veeramani in 2024 by a Congress functionary is also now part of the SIT's inquiry.