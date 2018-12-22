From 2.0 to Raazi: Top 10 highest grossing Indian movies in 2018

By Online Desk

2018 has been an eventful year for Indian cinema. From Sanju to Sarkar, the industry faced a row of controversies. Yet some movies shined amid the storm.

According to IMDb, here's the list of ten movies that performed well in the box office in 2018.

1. 2.0:

It won't be an exaggeration to call 2.0 as India's 'Superhero' movie. True to that, Kollywood and Bollywood superheroes Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar played the lead roles in the movie. The movie has so far earned over Rs 700 crore worldwide already and is still running successfully in theatres. Directed by Shankar, who's known to make magnificent movies, 2.0 comes with a social message for people on why one should reduce the use of mobile phones. Also, it is the first Tamil film to enter the 700 crore club. If you haven't watched the film yet, book your tickets right away!

2. Sanju:

Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' minted Rs 340 crore at the box office and was declared as 'double blockbuster' film. The movie showed the different phases of the controversial actor Sanjay Dutt, which really didn't go well with some organisations. RSS openly criticised the movie in their mouthpiece 'Panchjanya.' However, the movie became a huge hit in no time. It's definitely Ranbir Kapoor's best work ever. The movie was a comeback for both the reel and real Sanjus.

3. Padmaavat:

Initially scheduled to be released in 2017, the movie was caught in a row of controversies and finally got released early this year in January. Set in medieval Rajasthan, the story revolves around the life of Queen Padmavathi, which drew the flak from right-wing groups. Unlike the claims by the religious fanatics, the movie actually portrayed queen Padmavati in the best light. However, the film's team was asked to remove a few scenes from the movie before its release. Despite the fuss, the movie became a blockbuster at the box office, earning Rs 293 crore.

4. Race 3:

'Our business is our business, none of your business' line from the movie took the internet by storm and hundreds of memes were made on it. Based on relationship and royalties, this is the first film in the series that Salman Khan was a part of. Race 3 was critically panned and failed to do the expected business. But in spite of being a flop, it managed to mint Rs 166 crore in the box office.

5. Sarkar:

Sarkar's plot is about a successful businessman from the USA coming to India to cast his vote on election day. To his shock, he finds out that his vote has already been cast by someone else. So he decides to take up a political battle against the miscreants and how he survives the race makes the rest of the story. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie got into a huge row and was criticised by the ruling Tamil Nadu government for allegedly misrepresenting AIADMK's late leader J Jayalalithaa and the government freebie schemes.. A few scenes were deleted from the movie too. The matter was later settled in Madras HC. It was much hyped that actor Vijay may begin his political career after this movie. Sarkar was well received by the Tamil audience and it made Rs 151 crore in the box office.

6. Baaghi 2:

This Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer failed to impress audience due to its poor storyline line. Despite that, the movie minted Rs 161 crore in the box office and became a blockbuster. The story is about an army man trying to save his ex-lover's kidnapped daughter. The Baaghi series will have a third part 'Baaghi 3,' which will be out on March 6, 2020.

7. Thugs of Hindostan:

The film set in the 18th century earned Rs 130 crore in the box office against the 275 crore budget ending up a huge disaster at the box office despite having strong star cast including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif. The film received hilarious reactions on social media as well. Later, Aamir Khan apologised for failing to entertain people. Even Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh expressed their disappointment.

8. Badhaai Ho:

Badhaai Ho is nothing but fun! Made at a 30 crore budget, the movie became a mega-blockbuster, minting Rs 136 crore in the box office. This unconventional story is about a 25-year-old man facing embarrassment in society as his mother gets pregnant. Watching this movie will hurt your belly from laughing but it leaves you with a thought to ponder.

9. Rangasthalam:

With the right mix of content for a commercial flick, Rangasthalam made it big in the box office by collecting Rs 151 crore. The story is about how a young man with hearing impairment and his brother decide to dethrone their village's president who's been ruling the village for 30 years.

10. Raazi:

An adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 'Calling Sehmat' novel, Raazi is based on the true story of an Indian spy, who gets married into a Pakistani family of military officials to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It's easily Alia Bhatt's career best. The movie minted Rs 121 crore in the box office against the budget of Rs 30 crore.

It's been a great year for Indian cinema which took us on a journey of emotions, from laughter to tears, sometimes of joy. Though a lot of films didn't make it to this list, good films silently made it into the hearts of the audience.