COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Kerala may be forced to go for complete lockdown, says CM as single-day cases cross 1,000 mark for first time

The state's death toll due to the virus went up by 280 and reached 12,556, it said.

In the highest single day surge so far, Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,038 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 24 health workers and five councillors, taking the infection tally to 15,032.

The death toll climbed to 45 with a 75-year-old man from Idukki succumbing to the virus.

As many as 8,818 people were presently under treatment with 53 of them in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), including nine with ventilator support, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Meanwhile, India added 37,724 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the country's tally to 11,92,915, while recoveries surged to 7,53,049 with 28,472 people having recuperated in a day, the highest so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,11,133  active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, while 7,53,049 people having recovered so far.

Live Updates
