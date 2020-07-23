By Online Desk

The phase-I human clinical trial of India's first indigenously-developed vaccine against novel coronavirus, Covaxin, began at the AIIMS here on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man, who is in his 30s.

Already, over 3,500 volunteers have already registered themselves for the trial at AIIMS since last Saturday, of whom the screening of at least 22 people is underway, Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS and the principal investigator of the study, said.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 49,310 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded 740 deaths in the time span.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated and 30,601 deaths., as per the Health Ministry data on Friday.

In a new high, Tamil Nadu recorded 6,472 new Covid-19 positive cases, while a whopping 60,375 tests were also conducted on the day. As many as 88 people succumbed to the infection on Thursday, taking the state’s toll to 3,232.