COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Two AAP MLAs leave Delhi Assembly midway after testing positive

With a spike of 92,071 new cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count breached the 48-lakh mark on Monday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the coronavirus cases across the country stand at 48,46,428. As per the Health Ministry, there are 9,86,598 active cases while 37,80,108 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The country in the last 24 hours reported 1,136 deaths due to the pathogen taking the overall toll to 79,722.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State from the infection with 2,80,138 active cases while 29,115 patients have succumbed to the virus in the State. Andhra Pradesh comes second with 95,733 active cases and 4,846 deaths.