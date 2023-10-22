Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli air strikes kill 55 Gazans; Damascus, Aleppo airports knocked out

By Online Desk

Overnight raids by Israel on the Gaza Strip killed at least 55 people and destroyed over 30 homes, the Hamas government said on Sunday. On October 21, the Israeli Army said it would intensify strikes on Gaza ahead of a planned ground invasion, as UN agencies warned of a "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the blockaded territory.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on Sunday also put out of service war-torn Syria's two main airports, state media reported citing a military source, with the transport ministry saying flights were re-routed to Latakia.

Aid deliveries began moving into the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday, two weeks after the militant group Hamas' deadly, surprise attack on southern Israel and Israel's retaliatory airstrikes.

Israeli airstrikes continue to pound southern Gaza, an area swollen by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday sent nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine. The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The plane is transporting the aid to El-Arish airport in Egypt.

The war, which is in its 16th day on Sunday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that the death toll from the war which started on October 7 has reached 4,385, while 13,561 people have been wounded.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military said.

LIVE UPDATES:

