Senior BJP leader and its Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu on Saturday claimed his convoy was attacked in Garbeta area of West Midnapore district, following which security personnel escorting him were injured and had to be hospitalised.The incident took place when Tudu was on his way to Garbeta in the wake of complaints that BJP agents were not allowed inside some polling booths.(Read here).The Congress and the Samajwadi Party Saturday alleged that SP's Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Lalji Verma has been put under house arrest at the behest of the ruling BJP.Polling is underway in Ambedkar Nagar in the sixth phase of elections.The district administration could not be reached for a comment on the allegations of the two parties.SP leader Arvind Kumar Singh wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer alleging the Ambedkar Nagar administration is influencing the elections by keeping the SP candidate under house arrest..Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik casted his votes in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Patnaik exercised his voting right at the Aerodrome UP School in Bhubaneswar.He requested all electorates, especially the young voters, to come out and vote, and exercise their democratic franchise. When asked how confident he is about the poll prospects of BJD, Naveen said, "I expect BJD will have great victory both in the Assembly and Parliament elections. We will form a very stable government in the state again with the blessings of people and Lord Jagannath."BJD star campaigner and 5T chairman VK Pandian cast his votes at Unit-VI in Bhubaneswar..Overall voter turnout in Odisha till 1 pm is 35.69%. Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency reports the highest turnout of 38.13% and Bhubaneswar saw the lowest at 33.01%. Puri records 37.26%, Dhenkanal 36%, Keonjhar 35.63% and Cuttack is at 34.4%..The city of New Delhi in India experienced significant excitement among women and young first-time voters on Saturday as they eagerly cast their votes."Never such an enthusiasm was seen especially amongst women and youth for casting their votes in the general elections as is being seen this time," remarked Dr Mohan Saxena, an old aged voter in Mayur vihar phase -I area.Taking rounds across many areas in the national capital, first-time voters and women voters were seen on the move towards their respective polling booths or standing in the line outside the polling booths.Elated at the voters coming out from their homes for voting, a senior official quipped "That's called democracy wherein voting is taking place with festive cheers! Long live democracy in India!."Niraj Kumar a first-time voter in New Delhi said that he went to vote just because of a hope that India will get a new height in development and employment for the youth. "We didn't consider who was the candidate.What we considered was which party has promised us employment and empowerment," Nilu Kumari, a first time voter in Delhi remarked..Malfunctioning of EVM reported at booth no-258 in Keonjhar, booth no-122 in Nayapalli area and booth no-159 in Patrapada area of Bhubaneswar, booth no-82 in Deogarh, booth no-81 in Kalapada of Cuttack, booth no-149 in Talcher, booth no-13, 49 and 50 in Krushnaprasad of Puri district and booth no-157 in Dhenkanal. Issues sorted out and EVMs are now working properly. Voting is going on smoothly..Violence reported inside a polling booth under the Athagarh Assembly constituency in Odisha's Cuttack district with BJD and BJP workers resorting to a clash following the passing of comments and then leading to exchange of hot words in the presence of Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain. At least four persons from both the sides were injured in the clash which erupted while Swain had gone to cast his vote in the model polling station set up in his native Radhagovindpur gram panchayat..State-wise voter turnout till 1 pmBihar: 36.48%Haryana: 36.48%Jammu and Kashmir: 35.22%Jharkhand: 42.54%Delhi: 34.37%Odisha: 35.69%Uttar Pradesh: 37.23%West Bengal: 54.8%.Scattered incidents of violence were reported from some areas in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, where polling is underway for the sixth phase on Saturday, officials said.The Election Commission has received 954 complaints until 11 am from different political parties, alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths, they said.The poll panel, however, claimed that voting has been peaceful so far.Clashes reportedly broke out between supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP in the Ghatal constituency over stopping polling agents from entering the booths.BJP candidate Hiran Chatterjee claimed that TMC goons are running havoc and creating hurdles in the voting process."Our booth agents are not allowed to sit inside the booths," he alleged.BJP activists also staged a protest on the road and set tyres on fire in the area.Sitting TMC MP Dev, who is seeking re-election from the seat, however, rubbished the allegations."The TMC and the central forces are working against us. They are beating our party supporters," BJP candidate Soumendu Adhikari claimed..PDP leader Iltija Mufti Saturday alleged polling was being deliberately slowed down at a booth in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, a charge denied by the administration."Polling is deliberately being slowed down in Khanabal polling station number 26. Request @DCAnantnag @ECISVEEP to look into it," she said in a post on X.Other PDP leaders also alleged voting was slowed down at other booths.However, the administration denied the charges, saying voting was going on smoothly."The voting at the polling station 26 is ongoing smoothly. The voting percentage till 9.00 am was 11.75 % and till latest update it is 20.7 %," Directorate of Information and Public Relations said on X..CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday alleged she had to wait for almost an hour to cast her vote as the battery of the EVM control unit at her polling booth "drained out" in New Delhi."We came to vote, they are saying that the machine's battery is down. If the machine's battery is down early in the morning, imagine what is the condition of the Election Commission," Karat said."I have written a complaint here, how is it that in the morning at 9 am the battery of the machine is down? What are the arrangements that they have made? People are waiting here in the heat for so long," she said.Karat later told PTI she had to wait for around 50 minutes."The battery of the control unit of polling station No 27 at St Columba's School, Ashok Place, drained at around 10:00 am. At that time, approximately 10 voters were in queue. Battery was replaced in 15 minutes and voting resumed," sources in the poll body said."Presently, voting is going on. There is no major hindrance in the voting process," the source said..Atishi ji had expressed apprehension yesterday that the voters of INDIA alliance will be stopped by police. The apprehension of the Aam Aadmi Party proved right. Election Commission please take cognizanceKuldeep Kumar, East Delhi MLA.At the booth no. 79 (Ranbasera), the control unit was not working here. When it started working then the ballot unit stopped working. Police have destroyed my election agent form and threatened me that they will arrest me.Mudit Agarwal, polling agent of Delhi Congress candidate.Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 21.69% at 11 am in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have cast their votes in the Capital. After voting, Kejriwal said, “People are voting in large numbers against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment.”Amid voting a lot of political leaders were seen posting videos and allegations on social media against the opposition.Udit Raj, the Congress candidate for North West Delhi who cast his vote during the early hours of the voting claimed that polling agents of the INDIA alliance are not being allowed inside the booths.Amid voting in the sixth phase, AAP candidate Somnath Bharti alleged that the BJP polling agents are carrying pamphlets inside the booth. In a post on X, Bharti said, "Shocked to report that every polling agent of the BJP is carrying candidate pamphlets inside the polling booth and shamelessly displaying the same fearing no one. Sharing video of what I saw inside booth no 134, 135, 137 and 138 of assembly constituency- 43.".There is tremendous enthusiasm among voters everywhere. There have been complaints of slow voting and machines not working at some places. I would just like to tell the public that the glitch in the machine is one thing but our spirits must remain high. It is very hot, we need to be patient but we must vote to save the country and the ConstitutionKanhaiya Kumar, Delhi Congress candidate.Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat castes his vote in KurukshetraBJP candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat Dr Arvind Sharma cast his vote in Jhajjar.Congress candidate from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda cast his vote at a polling station in his native village Sanghi in RohtakFormer Chief Minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda cast his voteCongress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala casted his vote at a polling centre in KaithalJJP candidate from Gurgaon and singer Rahul Yadav (Fazilpuria) cast his vote after planting trees at the polling station and offering prayer at the templeOlympian wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat cast her vote in Charkhi Dadri.Allahabad: 23.88%Ambedkar Nagar: 30.02%Azamgarh: 28.6%Basti: 29.8%Bhadohi: 25.51%Domariyaganj: 27.74%Jaunpur: 26.81%Lalganj: 28.4%Machhlishahr: 27.18%Phulpur: 22.85%Pratapgarh: 26.35%Sant Kabir Nagar: 27.35%Shrawasti: 26.69%Sultanpur: 28.05%.Overall voter turnout recorded at 23.11 %Anantnag - 13.80 %Anantnag west - 16.18 % Budhal (ST) - 26.14 %DH Pora - 22.00 %Devsar - 18.70 %Dooru - 20.85 %Kokernag (ST) - 25.27 %Kulgam - 13.94 %Mendhar - 28.00 %Nowshera - 30.29 %Pahalgam - 26.68 %Poonch Haveli - 30.89 %Rajouri (ST) - 34.63 %Shangus - Anantnag East - 16.99 %Srigufawara - Bijbehara - 18.00 %Surankot (ST) - 24.62 %Thanna Mandi (ST) - 29.92 %Zainapora - 19.30 %.State-wise voter turnout till 11 amBihar: 23.67%Haryana: 22.09%Jammu and Kashmir: 23.11%Jharkhand: 27.8%Delhi: 21.69%Odisha: 21.3%Uttar Pradesh: 27.6%West Bengal: 36.88%.We are proud to be the world's largest democratic country. I want all the countrymen to cast their vote for the strengthening of democracy and for Viksit Bharat Ram Nath Kovind, former president .LS polls Phase VI: 1.5 crore voters to decide fate of 86 candidates in Bihar's eight seats.Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.Dhankhar reached the polling station at the CPWD service centre in Delhi's North Avenue to exercise his franchise.He and his wife stood in queue and awaited their turn before casting their votes."Proud to cast my vote for Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Urge everyone to exercise their right to vote and fulfil their constitutional duty," he said in a post on X after casting his vote..Rahul Gandhi urged people to come out in large numbers in the sixth phase of the elections on Saturday and vote for their rights and the future of their families.After casting his vote, Gandhi also posted a picture with Sonia Gandhi, displaying their inked fingers."In the first five phases of voting, you have rejected lies, hatred and propaganda and given priority to grassroots issues related to your life," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X."Today is the sixth phase of voting and your every vote will ensure that: Recruitment for 30 lakh vacant government posts and first job guarantee scheme of Rs 1 lakh per year is started for the youth. Rs 8,500 per month starts coming into the accounts of women from poor families. Farmers are debt free and they get the right MSP on their crops. Labourers get a daily wage of Rs 400," he said."Your vote will not only improve your life but also protect democracy and the Constitution," he said..BJP candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha seat , Sambit Patra voiced serious concerns on Saturday regarding malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at multiple polling stations in Puri and urged the Election Commission to take immediate action.Patra highlighted that voters, including senior citizens, were facing significant delays, with some waiting for up to two hours to cast their ballots."For 2 hours people are waiting here to cast their vote, they are going back. Up till now, the EVM machine is not working. The Election Commission should definitely take action on this and give an extension of time," Patra stated."I am still waiting outside my booth, senior citizens are going back. People think that this is strategically being done. This is not the right thing in this festival of democracy. The Election Commission wants people to vote. It must take action on this", he added..I encourage all our people, particularly the young people of our state to exercise their democratic franchise and to vote. I expect a great victory for the Biju Janata Dal both in the Assembly and the Parliament elections. We will form a solid government in the state to serve the peopleNaveen Patnaik, Odisha Chief Minister.Nearly 11.74 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand that went to polls in the sixth phase on Saturday, officials said.Giridih registered the highest polling at 12.91 per cent followed by Ranchi (12.19 per cent), Dhanbad (11.75 per cent) and Jamshedpur (10.05 per cent).Governor C P Radhakrishnan said in a post on X: "Today, I exercised my right to vote at Shri Krishna Institute of Public Administration, Ranchi. I urge all voters to exercise their right to vote. Ensure your participation in this great festival of democracy.".State-wise voter turnout till 9 amBihar: 9.66%Haryana: 8.31%Jammu and Kashmir: 8.89%Jharkhand: 11.74%Delhi: 8.94%Odisha: 7.43%Uttar Pradesh: 12.33%West Bengal: 16.54%.Each vote cast by you in this great festival of democracy will be against the authoritarian mindset and strengthen democracy and the Constitution of India. Go to the polling stations and assert that there is democracy in India and democracy will remain in India through your votes.Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM.The early morning voters included Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Minister Atishi, outgoing East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, and candidates of different parties.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a post in Hindi on X, appealed to the people to vote and urge their family members, relatives and friends to also exercise their franchise.Jaishankar, the first voter at Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, in the New Delhi constituency, told PTI Videos, "We want that people come out in large numbers to vote because it a time to take a big decision for the country." Puri cast his vote at Mount Carmel School, Anand Niketan, in the New Delhi constituency.Gambhir appealed to people to exercise their franchise after casting his vote at the Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalya..A two-time MLA, Khattar, 70, is contesting in a parliamentary election for the first time. After Nayab Singh Saini took over as Haryana chief minister in March, the BJP announced Khattar’s Lok Sabha candidature from Karnal.For Khattar, a lot is at stake. He not only has to win, but maintain a high victory margin. If sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia created a high benchmark by bagging 70.08% votes, Bhatia’s predecessor Ashwani Kumar Chopra from the same party got 49.84% votes in 2014..Youth leader gives Khattar cold sweats in Karnal.PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that outgoing calls on her mobile number have been suspended without any explanation."I am not able to make any calls since morning. There is no explanation for this sudden suspension of services on the day of polling in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency," Mehbooba told PTI.The PDP also flagged the issue in a post on X."Just ahead of the polls, Ms.Mehbooba Mufti's @MehboobaMufti cellular phone service has been abruptly snapped. Yesterday evening and in the early hours today, scores of PDP workers and polling agents were detained across polling belt," it said..Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi alleged that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, held a meeting with Delhi Police to slow down the voting process in areas which are strongholds of the INDIA bloc."We have received official information that last evening, LG had called a meeting of Delhi Police officials and instructions were given to Delhi Police that in all the areas which are strongholds of the INDIA alliance, voting should be slowed down in those areas. If this happens then it will be a violation of free and fair elections. So we hope that the Election Commission will take cognizance of this," Atishi alleged."I hope that the people of Delhi and the country will come out of their homes and vote despite the heat. Elections are a festival of democracy and it is the responsibility of every person to participate in it," she added..INTERVIEW | ‘Mood has changed from ’19. Polls will throw up surprising results’.BJP candidate from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, Praveen Khandelwal cast his vote on Saturday, at a polling station in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.Khandelwal, facing off against Congress candidate JP Agarwal, highlighted the enthusiasm and excitement among voters."There is enthusiasm and there is excitement, and we are winning the election. We will win the Chandni Chowk seat with a record margin," Khandelwal said before casting his vote.Responding to the Congress's claim of sweeping all seven seats in Delhi, Khandelwal remarked, "Everyone has the right to dream. I cannot stop anyone from dreaming.".West Delhi: AAP faces BJP debutant challenge.I have full confidence, not just Rohtak seat but Congress and its alliance will win all the 10 seats in Haryana.Manohar Lal Khattar, Former Haryana CM.Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with his wife Suman Saini, on Saturday cast their vote at a polling booth in his native village Mirzapur in Haryana.Addressing the media after casting his vote, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India's recent strides in development to his governance."I appeal to the people of Haryana to strengthen the democracy and they should come out and vote in large numbers. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has entered a new era of development. Today in the whole world, Indi.There is a sentiment for '400 paar' and there is no difficulty in crossing 400 seats since we already have 303 seats and our seats increase by 10 per cent every election. That makes it 330 to 333 seats, if it increases by 15 per cent, that makes it 3345. We've 37 allies. If even half of them win 2-3 seatsUnion Minister Hardeep Puri."My dear countrymen, the struggle to safeguard democracy and the Constitution has reached its final two phases. Today is the sixth phase of voting and you must vote. Vote for unity, justice, and important issues. Vote against the politics of hatred, slogans, and diversion. Think twice before pressing the button on the EVM," Kharge posted on X."Don't you want fair politics? Such economic and social security in which we can build a progressive and inclusive India through justice to youth, farmers, women, labour, and equity. If you need this, then people who are voting on 68 seats in 6 states and 2 union territories should vote for building such an India," the Congress leader added..Harsh Malhotra, cast his vote in Shahdara during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital on Saturday.He cast his vote at polling booth number 154 located in Gandhi Memorial Bharatiya Janata Party Candidate Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat while exercising his democratic rights, casts his vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. School, Shahdara, in East Delhi..What’s open, what isn’t on poll day.Ravinder Raina cast his vote on Saturday in Rajouri and said that the 2024 elections are being celebrated in the Union Territory like a festival."In the Srinagar parliamentary seat, 40 per cent of voting took place, while in Baramulla in North Kashmir, 60 per cent of voting took place and today in Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat also there has been a long turnout since morning. This is the victory of our democracy...," Raina said."This area is close to LOC and here too people are coming out with full enthusiasm to vote," he added..The festival of Indian democracy, the Lok Sabha elections are taking place, and there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the entire Jammu and Kashmir. The excitement for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is going on like a festival in Jammu and Kashmir.Ravinder Raina, JK BJP chief.Unholy AAP-Cong alliance lies only on paper: South Delhi BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.Delhi: Candidates relax after gruelling test.The candidates of all the major parties have been rigorously campaigning for the past 83 days, seeking votes for themselves. The city witnessed a unique election campaign that ended on Thursday evening.Delhi has been reeling under a severe heatwave, which may hamper the spirit of the voters to exercise their franchise. To tackle this problem, the EC has made special arrangements at the polling booths to help voters.A total of 162 candidates are in the fray, including Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj of the BJP, Somnath Bharti and Kuldeep Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Kanhaiya Kumar and JP Agarwal of the Congress.With 13,637 polling stations, including four auxiliary ones and 2,891 critical ones, 70 pink booths will also be set up, handled exclusively by women officials. Along with this, 70 model polling booths have been established for the voters..Ready, set, go! Delhi candidates' fate to be sealed on May 25.Voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, which will seal the fate of several high-profile candidates, including former Union minister Maneka Gandhi, began on Saturday in 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh.The bypoll for the Gainsari assembly seat in Balrampur is also being held.Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said 162 candidates, 146 men and 16 women, are in the fray from the parliamentary seats while seven hopefuls are contesting in Gainsari.Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm..Polling for the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi began on Saturday morning in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election amid tight security arrangements, an official said here.The weather department has issued a "yellow alert" for the day and predicted that the mercury is likely to reach a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius.The Delhi election department is making adequate preparations for voters because of the heat.People were seen queuing outside polling stations even before the commencement of voting at 7 am..Voting for four Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand commenced on Saturday morning amid heavy security, officials said.Polling began at 7 am in the constituencies of Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur, and would continue till 5 pm, they said.Ninety-three candidates are in the fray in this phase, which is third for the state and sixth nationwide..Voting began for eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar amid tight security on Saturday morning, officials said.The polling began at 7 am in Valmiki Nagar, Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali constituencies.It would continue till 6 pm, they said. Over 1.49 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 86 candidates in this phase in the state, they added.The constituencies where elections are being held are largely rural with only 1,281 of the total 14,872 polling stations located in urban areas, officials said..Polling began on Saturday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency where 20 candidates, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, are in the fray, officials said.Voting began at 7 am for the last electoral battle of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.People were seen lining up outside the polling stations to exercise their franchise in some areas of the constituency, according to the officials.The constituency is spread over 18 assembly segments in the five districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Poonch, Shopian, and Rajouri..Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Saturday to vote in large numbers in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, saying every vote counts.Democracy thrives when people are engaged and active in the electoral process, he said in a post on 'X'..The polling began at 7 am in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur constituencies.Of the 79 candidates in the fray, Bankura and Jhargram have the highest number of 13 contestants each, followed by Purulia (12), and nine each in Medinipur and Tamluk, an official said..More than two crore voters are eligible to cast votes to decide the fate of 223 candidates, including former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, two Union ministers and Congress stalwart Kumari Selja, in the fray for the 10 Lok Sabha seats.Among the early voters was former chief minister Khattar, the BJP's candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, who exercised his franchise at a booth in Karnal's Prem Nagar..Polling began on Saturday morning for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha amid tight security arrangements, an official said.Voting started at 7 am in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri Lok Sabha seats along with 42 assembly segments that make up these Lok Sabha constituencies.Polling will continue till 6 pm but in certain remote and critical booths voting will conclude earlier, the official said.More than 94.48 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 10,581 booths in the third round of simultaneous elections in the state.Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) NB Dhal said that adequate arrangements for voters' convenience have been made in all booths.A total of 35,000 security personnel and 70,000 polling personnel have been engaged in this round of twin polls in the state, he said..The Lok Sabha elections are inching towards the climax with the sixth and penultimate phase on Saturday. Over 11.13 crore eligible voters, including 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5,120 from the third gender, will seal the fate of 889 candidates across 58 seats.Polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, all seven seats in Delhi, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha will also go to the polls on Saturday.Prominent candidates in the fray include the BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan, Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Manohar Lal Khattar and Manoj Tiwari, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and the Congress's Raj Babbar.Speaking of the weather, the sixth phase comes amid a heat wave that has left large parts of the country reeling. The EC has directed poll officials to take measures to minimise the impact of the sweltering conditions.The final phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4..Lok Sabha polls: Over 11 crore voters to decide fate of 889 candidates in sixth phase.AAP-Congress pact faces litmus test in DelhiIn Delhi, the AAP and Congress have come to a seat-sharing arrangement for the first time. While the AAP is contesting four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates in the remaining three. The BJP had won all seven seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Manoj Tiwari, who was an actor and singer in the Bhojpuri film industry before entering politics, is the only sitting MP from Delhi fielded by the BJP again.READ FULL STORY HERE.'Maa Maneka Phir Ek Baar'?BJP candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi is seeking her ninth term in the Lok Sabha. She has won six times from Pilibhit, once from Aonla and once from Sultanpur where she is the sitting MP. Maneka's campaign got a late boost after her son Varun Gandhi, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, campaigned for her on Thursday -- his first rally during the current general elections. .Varun Gandhi seeks votes for 'Maa Maneka' in Sultanpur.In Bengal it's Jangal Mahal's turnIn West Bengal, voting will be held in the Jangal Mahal region, spread across five districts and eight Lok Sabha constituencies including Tamluk, which will see a keenly-awaited contest between former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the BJP and Debangshu Bhattacharya of the TMC who composed the "Khela Hobe" song for the party ahead of the 2021 assembly elections..The big changes in Bengal's Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the impact they could have.Mehbooba battling for honour, PDP redemption Polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir -- where Mehbooba Mufti is contesting -- was postponed from the third phase to the sixth due to adverse weather.READ FULL STORY HERE