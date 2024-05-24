Maneka, Mehbooba, Manoj among star candidates whose fate will be sealed in Phase-6 of Lok Sabha polls

The Lok Sabha elections are inching towards the climax with the sixth and penultimate phase on Saturday. Over 11.13 crore eligible voters, including 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5,120 from the third gender, will seal the fate of 889 candidates across 58 seats.
Polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, all seven seats in Delhi, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.
Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha will also go to the polls on Saturday.
Prominent candidates in the fray include the BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan, Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Manohar Lal Khattar and Manoj Tiwari, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and the Congress's Raj Babbar.
Speaking of the weather, the sixth phase comes amid a heat wave that has left large parts of the country reeling. The EC has directed poll officials to take measures to minimise the impact of the sweltering conditions.
The final phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.
AAP-Congress pact faces litmus test in Delhi
In Delhi, the AAP and Congress have come to a seat-sharing arrangement for the first time. While the AAP is contesting four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates in the remaining three. The BJP had won all seven seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Manoj Tiwari, who was an actor and singer in the Bhojpuri film industry before entering politics, is the only sitting MP from Delhi fielded by the BJP again.
'Maa Maneka Phir Ek Baar'?
BJP candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi is seeking her ninth term in the Lok Sabha. She has won six times from Pilibhit, once from Aonla and once from Sultanpur where she is the sitting MP. Maneka's campaign got a late boost after her son Varun Gandhi, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, campaigned for her on Thursday -- his first rally during the current general elections.
In Bengal it's Jangal Mahal's turn
In West Bengal, voting will be held in the Jangal Mahal region, spread across five districts and eight Lok Sabha constituencies including Tamluk, which will see a keenly-awaited contest between former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the BJP and Debangshu Bhattacharya of the TMC who composed the "Khela Hobe" song for the party ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.
Mehbooba battling for honour, PDP redemption
Polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir -- where Mehbooba Mufti is contesting -- was postponed from the third phase to the sixth due to adverse weather.