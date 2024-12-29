India's year of diplomacy: From Canada tensions to breakthrough in China border standoff

In 2024, India and China ended a four-and-a-half-year border standoff and announced measures to ease tensions, while New Delhi faced new challenges, including deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country amid widespread protests and a sharp decline in diplomatic ties with Canada.

At the fag end of the year, New Delhi was readying its approach in dealing with US President-elect Donald Trump's second term amid fears that his policy approach relating to trade and tariff may have profound implications for international trade.

Though the overall India-US relations broadly continued to blossom, especially in the domains of defence, critical technologies and clean energy, the ties came under some strain over the so-called "murder for hire" case.

Washington has been pressing India to take action against Indians allegedly involved in a foiled plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York last year.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the plot.

The relations between India and Canada sharply nosedived in the second half of the year after Ottawa linked several Indian diplomats including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India strongly rejected the charges and recalled Verma even as the Canadian government said Indian diplomats were expelled.

India expelled acting Canadian High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler and five other diplomats following Canada's allegations.