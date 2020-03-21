By Online Desk

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 300 on Saturday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with chief ministers the preparedness of states to check and prevent the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives globally.

The PM also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to other cities. In a tweet, he said, "Never forget - precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact."

A spike in numbers prompted the states and UTs to reinforce their efforts to contain the spread. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that social, religious and political gatherings of more than five people would not be allowed, adding that he was also ready to impose a lockdown in the city if the need arose.

Three more cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, all of them foreigners, taking the total count in the state to six.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh joined the list of coronavirus positive states in India with four positive cases and two positive cases reported in each state respectively.

As the coronavirus continued its upward trajectory across the country, authorities faced a double-barrelled challenge -- strengthening the checks and prevention mechanisms and addressing public panic which has led to the hoarding of essential items.

