COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS| Schools in Odisha to remain closed till December 31 due to pandemic

Apprehensive that a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may hit the country mid- December, Odisha government decided to keep schools across the state closed till December 31.

Published: 06th November 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 07:33 AM

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

However, schools would be allowed to resume activities after November 15 for students of Classes 9 to 12, in a graded manner. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 84 lakh, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 77.65 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 with 47,638 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 with 670 new fatalities, data updated at 8.00 am showed.

A total of 77,65,966 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

Live Updates
