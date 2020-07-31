STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | TN reports 97 deaths due to coronavirus; Andhra records over 10000 new cases for 3rd consecutive day

With 10,376 cases, total active cases stand at 75,720. Toll rises to 1349 with 68 more casualties in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 31st July 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

With the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally breached the 16 lakh mark on Friday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the total cases in the country stand at 16,38,871. Among these cases 5,45,318 are active. A total of 10,57,806 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

779 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 35,747.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 1,48,454 active cases and recorded 14,729 deaths due to COVID-19. Tamil Nadu has a total of 57,962 active cases and 3,838 deaths in the state.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Tripura are yet to follow directives on timely payment of salaries to healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19, the Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court, which said it cannot be "helpless" in implementing the directions.

Live Updates
