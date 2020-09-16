STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India crosses six crore mark in testing; 11,36,613 samples taken in single day

Recently, increasing number of cases were reported from states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Naidu.

Published: 16th September 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

A Health worker collects a swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 51 lakh with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, according to Union Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported a jump of 45 per cent in the number of containment zones in the last 10 days as Delhi's case tally crossed 2.3 lakh.

Home isolation cases of Covid-19 in Delhi also jumped by over 50 per cent to reach 16,576 during the period, according to official data.

Live Updates
