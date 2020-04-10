STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Telangana becomes sixth state to extend lockdown till April 30; India death toll at 242

A total of 1,035 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 7,529 while the death toll stood at 242.

Published: 10th April 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:08 AM

Attendees of patients in a hospital wait to collect packaged food during the nationwide lockdown.

Attendees of patients in a hospital wait to collect packaged food during the nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the extension of current lockdown till April 30, becoming the sixth state to do so. Other states that have announced a complete lockdown include Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said one of its staff passed away due to coronavirus infection in Chennai, making this the first aviation casualty due to COVID-19 in India. 

Meanwhile, The United States overtook Italy on Saturday to become the country with the largest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic.

Live Updates
