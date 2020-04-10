By Online Desk

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the extension of current lockdown till April 30, becoming the sixth state to do so. Other states that have announced a complete lockdown include Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

A total of 1,035 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 7,529 while the death toll stood at 242 on Saturday.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said one of its staff passed away due to coronavirus infection in Chennai, making this the first aviation casualty due to COVID-19 in India.

Meanwhile, The United States overtook Italy on Saturday to become the country with the largest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic.