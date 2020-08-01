COVID-19 LIVE | Ask L-G to allow Delhi hotels, markets to reopen: Kejriwal government to Shah 

By Online Desk

India reported its highest single-day spike of 57,117 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking India's tally near the 17-lakh mark.

According to Health Ministry, India recorded over 57,117 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24-hours taking tally to 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases, 10,94,374 cured/discharged & 36,511 deaths.

As a possible explanation for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality, doctors from the Tata Memorial Centre have proposed that the lower incidence of blood clots in deep veins in warmer climates and latitudes closer to the equator might help account for the relatively low mortality in India.