COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan test coronavirus positive

'T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive ..  shifted to Hospital  .. hospital informing  authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited,' Amitabh tweeted. 

Published: 10th July 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor, who has now been hospitalised, took to Twitter to announce the news of his illness and requested all 'who have been in close proximity to him' to get themselves tested.

With a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday while the death toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the updated data at 8 am showed.

This was the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000.

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases has gained pace significantly.

It took 110 days for the number of cases in the country to reach one lakh but just 53 days more to race past the eight-lakh mark.

Live Updates
