By Online Desk

India on Friday registered its highest-ever COVID-19 daily case tally as country crossed the 10 lakh mark with a whopping spike of 34,956 new patients and 687 deaths.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, total positive cases in country stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths.

For the third consecutive day, COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 2,000 mark while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also reported a high number of cases.

Meanwhile, community transmission has begun in Kerala, with an increasing number of people from Poonthura and Pulluvila testing positive for COVID-19, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.