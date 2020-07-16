STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Kolkata extends flight ban from six cities including Chennai, Delhi till July 31

Kolkata Airport on Friday said 'the temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad has been extended upto 31st July.

Published: 16th July 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wait in a queue at the Kolkata airport to catch a flight for Guwahati amid ongoing lockdown

The ban on flights from six cities in Kolkata has been done to keep COVID-19 cases in check. (File photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

India on Friday registered its highest-ever COVID-19 daily case tally as country crossed the 10 lakh mark with a whopping spike of 34,956 new patients and 687 deaths.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, total positive cases in country stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths.

For the third consecutive day, COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 2,000 mark while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also reported a high number of cases.

Meanwhile, community transmission has begun in Kerala, with an increasing number of people from Poonthura and Pulluvila testing positive for COVID-19, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. 

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India coronavirus cases India coronavirus death India Coronavirus Recovery Rate Karnataka lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp