COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31st; Maharashtra registers its highest daily spike

While Maharashtra reported 175 deaths and 5024 new cases, there are so far 65,829 active cases in the state as per the latest bulletin.

Published: 25th June 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sprays disinfectant on closed shops at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai Friday June 26 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India has recorded its highest single-day jump of nearly 17, 296 COVID-19 cases to take the total to 4,90,401, according to health ministry data on Friday morning. 407 new deaths were also reported

The total tally includes 1,89,463 active cases,2,85,637cured/discharged/migrated & 15301 deaths,

Consequently, India has added more than 1 lakh cases since June 20, and close to 3 lakh cases this month alone since June 1.

However, the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 per cent, according to the Health ministry. On Thursday, the ministry said there are 33.39 COVID-19 cases in India for every one lakh population, as against the global average of 114.67.

Also, the country has 1.06 deaths per lakh population, which is amongst the lowest in the world and the global average is 6.24, it added.

Live Updates
