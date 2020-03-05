Coronavirus HIGHLIGHTS| TN man tests positive, under isolation in Chennai; 34 cases in India

By Online Desk

A man from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, who had returned from Oman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 34.

He has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Two positive cases were also reported from Ladakh. Both the patients had a travel history to Iran.

All three are reported to be in stable condition.

Two other people from Punjab who had returned from Italy also tested positive in a preliminary test of their samples which had been sent to AIIMS, Delhi.

Their samples have been sent to Pune for confirmation.

The two have been admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.