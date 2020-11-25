STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UPDATES | Cyclone Nivar crosses coast near Puducherry as very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 120-130 kmph

Cyclone Nivar has weakened to a Severe cyclonic storm category after making landfall and is expected to move north-northwest wards and weaken further.

Published: 25th November 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

A tree uprooted due to heavy winds as Cylone Nivar made landfall. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Online Desk

Cyclone Nivar crossed the coast near Puducherry early on Thursday morning as a severe cyclonic storm and has weakened as it moves north-northwest wards

The cyclone crossed coast during 2330 IST of 25th November to 0230 IST of 26th November with estimated wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, the IMD said.

CLICK HERE FOR MAJOR UPDATES FROM DAY ONE

The cyclone which made landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm has weakened to a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The cyclone would continue to move north-northwest wards and is expected to further weaken to a cyclonic storm.

CLICK HERE for the latest Cyclone Nivar updates

Highlights:
 

Live Updates
