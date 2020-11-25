UPDATES | Cyclone Nivar crosses coast near Puducherry as very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 120-130 kmph
Cyclone Nivar has weakened to a Severe cyclonic storm category after making landfall and is expected to move north-northwest wards and weaken further.
Cyclone Nivar crossed the coast near Puducherry early on Thursday morning as a severe cyclonic storm and has weakened as it moves north-northwest wards
The cyclone crossed coast during 2330 IST of 25th November to 0230 IST of 26th November with estimated wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, the IMD said.
The cyclone which made landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm has weakened to a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The cyclone would continue to move north-northwest wards and is expected to further weaken to a cyclonic storm.
