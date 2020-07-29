STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Malls to reopen in Maharashtra from August 5

Lockdown across the country shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31 August.

Published: 29th July 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers cutting the end of a swab instead of breaking it by hand after collecting the swab samples in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/G satyanarayana)

By Online Desk

The central government on Wednesday issued guidelines for the third phase of Unlock. According to the new norms, which will be effective from August 1st, the night curfew has been removed and the gymnasiums and yoga training centres have been allowed to function from August 5, on the condition that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is followed.

This apart, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31. 

Also, services pertaining to Metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools and bars will also remain closed in this phase of Unlock. 

The lockdown, Centre said, will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones.

India, on July 29, 2020, reported nearly 49,000 new cases in the past 24-hours taking the COVID-19 tally past 15.31 lakh on Wendesday.

The country also reported 768 deaths, according to the fresh data uploaded on the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, India’s fatality rate on Wednesday came further down to 2.23 per cent due to coordinated implementation of the 'test track treat' strategy by the Centre, states and Union Territories, the health ministry said.

Live Updates
