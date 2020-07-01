By Online Desk

On Friday, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava wrote a letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in a fast track method, so that results of clinical trial can be launched by 15th August.

The development came on a day when India's daily highest COVID-19 tally reached a new height as the country reported 20,903 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. It also registered 379 deaths in last 24 hours.

Positive cases stand at 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 cured/discharged/migrated and 18213 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Meanwhile, a potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by the Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd has got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for human clinical trials, according to a government source.