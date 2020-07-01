STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | As new lockdown looms over Hyderabad, migrants head for Andhra Pradesh

Positive cases stand at 6,25,544 including  2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 cured/discharged/migrated and 18213 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:59 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

On Friday, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava wrote a letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in a fast track method, so that results of clinical trial can be launched by 15th August.

The development came on a day when India's daily highest COVID-19 tally reached a new height as the country reported 20,903 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. It also registered 379 deaths in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by the Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd has got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for human clinical trials, according to a government source.

Live Updates
