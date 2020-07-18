STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Kerala extends Thiruvananthapuram lockdown till July 28

Construction of buildings where the wrokers are staying within the site will be permitted in the state capital.

Published: 18th July 2020 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 11:59 PM

Students entering the Cotton Hills Girls Highschool to attend the Kerala Engineering Architectural Medical (KEAM) exam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Online Desk

India saw a record single- day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries rose to 6,77,422, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Of the 543 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 144 are from Maharashtra, 93 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 27 from West Bengal, 26 from Delhi, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Haryana, 16 from Gujarat and nine from Madhya Pradesh.Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan have reported seven fatalities each followed by Telangana with six deaths, Jammu and Kashmir five, Odisha and Puducherry three each, Assam, Tripura and Kerala two each while Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have registered a fatality each.

Live Updates
